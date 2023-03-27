Camps
DISCOVERY ACADEMY: The University of Saint Francis Discovery Academy will offer summer camp opportunities in June and July for young people, including new options funded through a Lilly Endowment grant. Camp leaders will encourage students in career exploration, critical thinking and creativity. The new camps are Humanities, Leadership Discovery, Cross Country, Lunar, and Wilderness Skills and Nature. To register, go to go.sf.edu/camps. Scholarships are available. Students who take time off jobs to attend may apply for stipends. High school juniors and seniors interested in paid junior camp counselor positions for the new camps may apply at hr.sf.edu/openings. For more information, email Devon Bond at dbond@sf.edu.
Classes
YOGA: Rise & Shine with yoga classes for all levels are held at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Washington Park Pavilion in Bluffton. Cost is $5. Participants are asked to bring their yoga mat.
Events
EGG HUNT VOLUNTEERS: The Bluffton Parks Department is recruiting volunteers to bring their animals (bunnies, ducks, chicks, lambs, goats, kittens, guinea pigs, calves or other kid-friendly animals) for kids to see and pet at its Easter egg hunts scheduled April 5 at Roush Park and Lions Park. To volunteer, call the Bluffton Parks Department at 260-824-6069 or email events@blufftonindiana.gov.
COMMUNITY EGG HUNT: Faith Baptist Church will offer a community egg hunt starting at noon Saturday, followed by a cookout at Roush Park, 925 W. Silver St. Bluffton. For more information, call 260-589-3797.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATIONS: The YWCA of Northeast Indiana will host its first Coffee and Conversations professional development event for women from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Brotherhood Mutual, 6400 Brotherhood Way. “The Power of Words: Change Your Words, Change Your World” will feature guest speakers Siquilla Liebetrau of the Bowen Center and Schvalla Rivera of United Front.
FOOL HARDY HISTORY: The History Center’s annual contest that challenges patrons to identify unusual or mysterious objects in the museum’s collection is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The History Center is at 302 E. Berry St. For more information, call 260-426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.org.
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; “Voices From Vietnam: Stories of War” by Kayleen Reusser; free; livestream available by emailing administration@fwhistorycenter.org in advance.
Faith
PHOTOS WITH JESUS: Jackson Hoevener of Goshen will portray Jesus. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St., Syracuse. Each participant will receive a photo. No RSVP required. For more information, call 574-457-3778.
RUMMAGE SALE: St. Rose Church will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 208 Mulberry St., Monroeville.
Fundraisers
RACE AGAINST RACISM: YWCA Northeast Indiana’s 5K walk/run; race will begin at 10 a.m. April 29 at Purdue University Fort Wayne; early registration is $30 adult, $20 student and $10 ages 12 and younger; early-bird pricing ends Saturday; to register, go to ywcanein.org/race-against-racism-5k-walk-run.
Organizations
YWCA NORTHEAST INDIANA: Free film screening of “The Color of Care” followed by a brief conversation about the movie and health disparities locally, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Magee-O’Connor Theater, Indiana Tech, 1600 E. Washington Blvd. For more information, go to www.ywcanein.org/the-color-of-care-film-screening.
VOLUNTEER CENTER: The agency will host its annual “Get Connected Volunteer Expo” from 3 to 6 p.m. April 27 at Glenbrook Square, 4201 Coldwater Road, in the lower level near the food court. Attendees can learn about volunteer opportunities with nonprofits and civic groups; representatives from about 40 organizations will attend.
PATHFINDER SERVICES: The agency is searching for an individual or organization in the Huntington community to be honored for making an extra effort to support people with disabilities. Nominations for this year’s award are due April 3. Nominations should be sent to the LaMont Award Committee in care of Sheryl Cline, Pathfinder Services Inc., 2824 Theater Ave., Huntington, IN 46750, or by email to scline@pathfinderservices.org.
COMMUNICATION AND LEADERSHIP TRAINING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. today and April 10 at the Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Room CC 1364; hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club. For more information, call 260-437-0117, email knhood@aol.com or go to https://666.toastmastersclubs.org.
HOPE ALIVE: The organization was awarded a $15,850 grant from local philanthropic group 100+ Women Who Care. The money will help Hope Alive continue to provide a mental health recovery-focused Transitional Housing Program for homeless women, as well as affordable mental health counseling to the community. The group selected Hope Alive, a Christian nonprofit, as its first-quarter recipient.
