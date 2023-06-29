Art this Way and Bill Blass Legacy Inc. are collaborating on a mural in the Bill Blass Runway alley downtown, according to a news release from Downtown Fort Wayne. It will honor the South Side High School graduate and famed fashion designer who died in 2002.
An Indiana artist, timeline for the project and exact location will be named later.
The alley, which stretches from Calhoun to South Harrison streets midway between Wayne and Berry streets, was dedicated as the Bill Blass Runway during Art This Way’s Art Crawl fundraiser in September. The Bill Blass Legacy group organized several celebrations and exhibits in 2022, when Blass would have turned 100.
The Runway includes the Porch Off Calhoun eating space on the east end and the “Arouse! For You Must Justify Me” mural by Tim Parsley, “Panda Oops” by Tammy Davis and the JUURI piece on the west end.
Other pieces in the space include murals by Philadelphia-based Nosego and local artist Bryan Ballinger and the “Wings of Hope” installations.