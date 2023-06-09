The public can earn prizes while exploring local art with Visit Fort Wayne’s relaunched Public Art Trail passport.
What first began in August 2021 as one of several passes that include savings and recreation guides, the passport was reintroduced this spring with a website that allows participants to check in with GPS on mobile devices when viewing murals and sculptures.
Each check-in earns points in the passport, which can be exchanged for rewards such as stickers, buttons, a key chain and a poster. The prizes feature designs from local murals.
Though the program is organized by the city and county’s tourism bureau, vice president of marketing and communications Kristen Guthrie encourages residents to use the free pass as well.
“It’s just a really run way for people to explore the public art in our community,” she says. “We love for our residents to do this just as much as our visitors do.”
The free passport includes an interactive map as well as a list that can be narrowed by searching type of works, work near to the user, names and locations. It includes pieces throughout Allen County, including Woodburn, New Haven and Leo-Cedarville.
The artists’ names are included with each piece, which Guthrie says is important to Visit Fort Wayne.
“We do want to make sure to bring attention to the great artists that have created this work throughout our community,” she says. “So we’ve been sure to highlight them, and we love to showcase their work in this way.”
The trail includes 186 pieces of art. More are added each month, Guthrie says.
A previous version of the Public Art Trail existed as a PDF and printed map, but fitting all the pieces of art in the city onto a single piece of letter-size paper is a challenge, Guthrie says. The Visitor’s Center, 927 S. Harrison St., still has paper copies for people who don’t want to use the interactive mobile version.
Previously earned points can be applied to the updated Public Art Trail passport, which features new prizes this year.
Go to www.visitfortwayne.com/publicarttrail to have a digital passport link texted and emailed.
The Kosciusko County Convention & Visitors Bureau also has a Public Arts Trail passport with mobile check-ins.
There are 31 public art sites on the Kosciusko passport. After checking in at five, users win a pair of “All Things Art” sunglasses. Visitors who check in at all sites will be entered into a drawing March 1 for a $100 gift card for the Village at Winona.
The passport is free to sign up for at visitkosciuskocounty.org/kosciusko-county-public-art-trail-challenge-passport.