As the Indiana artists involved in a new exhibition made their way around Hoosier waterways, they quickly realized the collection they were working on needed to be about more than art.
“It rapidly became a conservation project,” local watercolor artist John C. Kelty says. “Once we got into where we were trudging around at these rivers and cutting through the brush and stuff (we realized) there’s a lot of dumping going on.”
He shares a story about meeting up with another artist at Cataract Falls, southwest of Indianapolis. Kelty describes the Mill Creek location as “probably one of the most picturesque spots in Indiana,” and right in the middle of the falls they spotted a refrigerator.
Moments like that helped spawn “Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation,” an exhibition of 100 paintings in oil, watercolor and pastel with an accompanying 200-page book of the artwork and essays on conservation by Hoosier writers. The traveling exhibition will be on display at Fort Wayne Museum of Art from Saturday through March 19.
“Indiana Waterways” includes 20 pieces each from Kelty, Avon Waters, Curt Stanfield and brothers Dan and Tom Woodson. Waters spearheaded the project, which took two years.
“We didn’t divide the state geographically so much as we agreed to take certain rivers,” Kelty says, though each of the artists included the Wabash because it runs through so much of the state. Kelty’s pieces include views of waterways across northern Indiana, including the city’s rivers.
Though many of the works show the beauty of rivers, creeks and other waterways in the state, others touch on conservation efforts such as a piece by Kelty showing a litter cleanup project on Little Calumet River in Lake County. A group there pulled out tires and even an old toilet, the artist says.
Kelty hopes the exhibition helps visitors realize that the beauty of Hoosier waterways needs to be preserved.
The public will have a chance to see more of “Indiana Waterways” locally than anywhere else. Fort Wayne Museum of Art is so far the only location displaying all 100 pieces of the exhibition. Most recently, about 60 pieces were on display at Indiana State Museum’s Thomas A. King Bridge Gallery in the fall. Pieces will be shown in Muncie in the spring.
The Fort Wayne museum is lucky to have gallery spaces large enough to accommodate the exhibition, President and CEO Charles A. Shepard III says.
In addition to wanting to support the Indiana artists involved, he appreciates the exhibition’s emphasis on the state’s waterways. Unless they’re a major thoroughfare, “it’s so easy to overlook the waterways and the role that they play in our lives, the role they play in our ecology,” he says.
And in a season when things are often gray, it’s nice for the public to get a chance to see beautiful scenery
“I think this will bring people spirits up,” Shepard says. “I think they’ll be able to appreciate the strength of the art scene in Indiana and the strength of the waterways.”
The museum plans a Curator’s Tour of the exhibition at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Register at fwmoa.org/RSVP. A digital tour will also be available on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Feb. 2.
There will be a reception including Kelty, Waters and the Woodsons at 5 p.m. Feb. 9.