The fifth and final “Faces of the Fort” mural was installed this week at Edsall House Apartments, 310 W. Berry St.
The mural, created by Fort Wayne artist Lyndy Bazile, depicts local advocates Harriet A. Miller and Monica Wehrle, who were instrumental in the formation of the Women’s Bureau in 1977 and the creation of Run Jane Run – a multisport event for adult amateur female athletes – as well as their participation in the 2014 ACLU suit advocating for marriage equality.
A dedication ceremony will be held at the site at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Miller and Wehrle were plaintiffs in one of the Indiana cases in which the state’s same-sex marriage ban was struck down. Together since 1977, the Fort Wayne couple were married in 2014 and had been married for one year and one day when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the country in 2015.
A committee comprised of members from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, local arts organizations, neighborhood groups, the African/African-American Historical Society, the immigrant and refugee community, and the LGBTQ community selected artists to paint murals for the Faces of the Fort project. Subjects were suggested by the public at the start of the project, which began in 2021.
The project has honored civil rights, social justice and immigration stories in projects across the city. Previous Faces of the Fort murals are at 520 W. Jefferson Blvd., 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., 4335 S. Anthony Blvd. and 1818 Bluffton Road.