Don’t call them damsels in distress.

These women are capable of saving themselves from the way they have been defined in pop culture – especially by Disney. Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, the Little Mermaid, Jasmine, Belle and more “princesses” share their thoughts in “Disenchanted,” opening tonight at First Presbyterian Theater.

“They’re often portrayed as damsels in distress – without agency, dependent on rescue from a prince,” director Ranae Butler says. But this story shows them as women using their own voices to set the record straight.

Butler wanted to have a fresh take on the Broadway musical, so the First Pres production frames the story as a late night talk show, hosted by Snow White who brings out her guests to share their stories.

Pocahontas, for example, takes issue with how she was glammed up and given a too-short skirt for the animated Disney movie bearing her name. The Little Mermaid shares the downside of having two legs and not being able to speak – she’s self-medicating with alcohol to cope.

“Disenchanted” is definitely a PG-13 show, the director says. So leave the kids at home.

“It’s a fun night out for the women to say, ‘Oh my gosh, they got it. I recognize that. We’re all in this together – we know this story,’ ” Butler says. Seated next to her, actor Tracey Piering nods emphatically in agreement.

Piering portrays Snow White, part of a cast and production team that are all women except for music director Gary Amstutz, who appears onstage as part of the late night show’s band.

As the host, Snow White is onstage for most of the show, but Piering calls “Disenchanted” a wonderful ensemble show.

“I may be onstage the most but it’s one of those things where, again, the show is showing that if women stick together, they can accomplish anything,” she says.

The First Pres production itself has reflected that from the beginning. Piering was thrilled to see the audition notice called for women of all shapes, sizes, ages and races.

“I’m a bigger girl, and I don’t get cast sometimes as roles that possibly I could act or sing in because of that,” she says.

Even without the dresses they are synonymous with in pop culture, the characters will be recognizable because the costumes hint at the animated apparel. Piering wears a dark wig and the colors of her costume are a nod to the version most audience members can probably see in their head at the mention of her character. But she won’t be in a dress.

“I’ll be in pants, which I think is really cool; kind of defining me as, ‘I don’t have to be like everyone thinks that I am,’” Piering says.

Though unhappiness with their Disney portrayals is a part of the show, that isn’t the central theme, the actor says. It’s more about how the women have been approached, portrayed and that they want all women to have a voice.

Butler thinks “Disenchanted” is effective at delivering the message of female agency in an entertaining fashion. She hopes people walk away humming the music but also having something to talk about.

“I want them to have some conversation about the overarching theme of a woman’s place in society,” she says.