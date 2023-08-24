If you have ever wanted to join a singing group, this could be your chance.
The Festival Choir and the Summit City Singers invite prospective members to a carry-in at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
Attendees will get to know members of the groups and see their repertoire. The groups are seeking singers who are flexible and like to have fun. No auditions are required.
"Both groups are open and affirming in regards to gender, sexual orientation, beliefs, etc.," according to a news release. "It's all about creating good music."
For more information, call Jay A. Heare at 249-8229 or email jay.heare@stjohnluth.com.