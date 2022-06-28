A mural highlighting Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club’s contributions to the community and celebrating the history of Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing will be dedicated during a ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 135 W. Main St.
A street closure on Harrison Street will be in effect during these hours to allow for a block party-style dedication event, offering a cash bar, food, and live musical entertainment by local artists Debutants.
Local artist Mitchell Egly designed the 2,000-square-foot mural to commemorate the Fighter Wing and the memorialized aircraft at Heritage Park. Located near Fort Wayne International Airport, Heritage Park showcases aircraft flown by the Indiana Air National Guard since 1947. In 2019, Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club raised funds to restore the planes at the park.
The mural project is a partnership of Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, and Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club, which is a nonprofit, veteran-based, traditional motorcycle club focusing on veteran issues.
Speakers at the dedication will include: Gary Perkey, founder of Warrior Breed MC; a representative from the 122nd Fighter Wing; Steve Shine, property owner; Stephanie Crandall, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the City of Fort Wayne; Mitchell Egly, muralist; and Alexandra Hall, Director of Art This Way.