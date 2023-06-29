Longtime Fort Wayne couple Harriet Miller and Monica Wehrle are the subjects of the final Faces of the Fort mural, which will be dedicated downtown in July.
The dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. July 20 on the Berry Street side of senior apartment community Edsall House, 310 W. Berry St. Commission member Réna Bradley gave the update Wednesday afternoon during a meeting of the Public Art Commission.
Additional plans for the dedication will announced later.
Miller and Wehrle were plaintiffs in one of the Indiana cases in which the state’s same-sex marriage ban was struck down. Together since 1977, the Fort Wayne couple were married in 2014 and had been married for one year and one day when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the country in 2015.
"We're thrilled," Miller told The Journal Gazette in June 2015. "This was the whole reason from the beginning that we became plaintiffs. We wanted this to be the law of the land. We wanted a sense of equality for everyone no matter who you love. It is so much bigger than us or Indiana. Wow."
The mural is being created on panels by artist Lyndy Bazile.
This is the fifth and final mural in the Faces of the Fort project. Mural subjects have been selected by Faces of the Fort committee members from suggestions made by the public. The Faces of the Fort project has honored civil rights, social justice and immigration stories in projects across the city.
Previous Faces of the Fort murals are at 520 W. Jefferson Blvd., 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., 4335 S. Anthony Blvd. and 1818 Bluffton Road.