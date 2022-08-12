Local theater staple Christopher J. Murphy is always good for catchy descriptions of shows he’s working on.
The latest proof comes when talking about “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which he is directing at First Presbyterian Theater: “If Carol Burnett and Monty Python had a baby together, it would be this play.”
“Wrong” opens tonight and runs through Aug. 21. The comedy follows a troupe of actors that are trying to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery, but as they struggle toward the final curtain, everything that can go wrong does.
The show’s script, Murphy says, points out that the show is called “The Play That Goes Wrong,” not “The Play That Is Being Done Badly.”
“I think those are very important distinctions,” he says. “It’s not necessarily that these actors are terrible, it is just that they are doing their their level best in spite of innumerable obstacles being placed in front of them.”
It takes a good real-life actor to make all that come off convincingly. Murphy’s cast – who he calls an “all-star group” – includes Mason Hunter, Jim Matusik, Jordan Gameon, Todd Frymier, Josiah Beights, Cassandra Smith and Heather Closson.
Another name in the cast list will soon sound familiar in Fort Wayne theater if it doesn’t already: Todd Sandman Cruz.
Sandman Cruz joined First Presbyterian as director of Fine and Performing Arts Ministry in the fall, but he went through the same auditioning process for “Wrong” as everyone else.
Murphy says it’s an odd position to be in as a director when the boss wants to be in a show, though he didn’t worry much about Sandman Cruz’ acting skills. Murphy had seen Sandman Cruz in “Noises Off” several years ago at Muncie Civic Theater, where Sandman Cruz was previously executive director.
“So I knew he was funny,” Murphy says. “I knew he could do this style of show.”
Murphy, who was in his first Civic Theater show in 1995, has been around the stage long enough to know what can really go wrong, both during a show and in preparation for it.
One section of “Wrong” sees the actors getting into a loop where all of the lines are very similar and they get stuck repeating it. They can’t figure out how to get themselves out of the loop and move the show forward.
“It reminds me of what really happens in rehearsals every single night when you’re trying to get off book,” Murphy says. Getting “off book” means to be able to perform from memory instead of holding the script.
Even though the show is about a theater company and anyone who has done theater will recognize bits of their experiences, Murphy says “Wrong” is relatable to everyone because at the core it is about a group of people trying to do their best – if not to succeed, then at least not to humiliate themselves.
“Wrong” premiered in London in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2017 with the London cast. Murphy saw the show on Broadway alongside Frymier, Closson and Gameon, and says he fell in love with it. But because of the technical trickery involved, he never thought it would work on a community theater budget. (For example, there’s a platform in the Broadway show that is done with hydraulics – an expensive prospect for a short-run local production.)
But First Presbyterian asked its audiences what they wanted to see, and this show was on the list. After hearing the theater was able to get rights to the show, Murphy approached Sandman Cruz with hopes of auditioning.
“And he looked back at me and he went, ‘Well, actually, I hear you’re the farce guy in Fort Wayne, so how would you like to direct it?’ ” Murphy says, adding lightheartedly that he’s not sure if it was stupid or brave to have said yes.
He gives credit to technical director Rae Surface for figuring out how to pull off the tricky bits.
“... (Surface) has figured out economical ways to do everything that needs to be done, and I think it’s all going to come together beautifully in the end,” Murphy says. “And if it goes wrong, well then it goes wrong.”
After all, that’s the name of the play.