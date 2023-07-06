Fort Wayne artist Hilarie Couture is among winners of the 2023 Themed Art Competition. The theme was "Best Kept Secrets."
Couture's piece, "Wave Riders," is on display in the Clark Gallery of Honeywell Center until July 17 along with other winners including Joy Groninger and Brenda Ramseier of Silver Lake. Laureen Deeter of Wabash and Whitney Klare of Fort Wayne earned honorable mentions.
Anne Greenley, associate professor of Division Art and Design at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion judged the competition.
More information, including an exhibit catalog, is available at HoneywellArts.org. Honeywell Center is at 275 W. Market St. in Wabash.