Artist Lyndy Bazile has often felt that part of who she is didn’t fit into the world.

So much so, that when the 34-year-old first started releasing her art, Bazile did it under the name AfroPlump. The name, she says, allowed her to work with confidence and “I didn’t have to be Lyndy Bazile.”

“I like how it sounded and those were two things about my identity, my African descent and larger body type,” which Bazile says were hard to fit into a lot of places. “I wanted to use them to make them positive and make them strengths.”

Connecting with her identity plays heavily into Bazile’s work.

While Bazile, a multiracial woman of color, uses her father’s Haitian ancestry to explore her roots, her work focuses on women of larger body types, emphasizing feminine strength, and “finding connections to each other and to the earth,” Bazile says.

“It feels like a spiritual exercise, feeling the women who came before me, feeling the identity that I guess I need to become more familiar with.”

The South Side High School graduate says she was always drawing and making art as a child. She became a self-taught animator in her 20s and began animating a web series in Massachusetts for comedians and writers who’d produced shows on Comedy Central.

Bazile eventually moved back to Fort Wayne, getting her college degree in animation. However, it was her last semester of school in 2018 that became an impactful moment for her and her art.

Bazile, pregnant, lost her baby in late term. Already a mother to a 3-year-old son, she turned to art as way to handle her grief.

“That loss was really, I think, what launched me to go on a self-exploration internally, which fortunately for me meant making art,” Bazile says.

Bazile’s private work can be seen in gallery shows, including the Butter art fair last month in Indianapolis. The art fair focuses on Black visual artists. Bazile was among more than 50 artists at the fair.

She also has been part of Fort Wayne’s public art efforts.

Bazile’s public art shows her efforts to celebrate diverse identities. The piece “Woven,” located at 222 Pearl St., displays women of color and their connection to each other, while “Pontiac Street,” at 123 W. Main St., demonstrates her support for marginalized communities.

Bazile sees herself as being an artist who uses her voice to support and acknowledge “communities who have been left out. That’s always been my intention” she says.

Alexandra Hall, manager of Art This Way, which oversees the installation of many downtown murals, says Bazile is doing a lot to give women a voice in her work. Her piece, “Woven,” reflects her studio work, Hall says.

“I love how women are represented in her work,” Hall says. “That piece particularly represents what she would sell.”

Hall, who also owns some of Bazile’s personal work, says Bazile is among many artists in Fort Wayne that are exhibiting their work nationally.

“I was just blown away how powerful her pieces were,” Hall says.

Now, for the first time, the full-time artist has her own studio space outside her home. Bazile plans on using the space to collaborate with other artists, as well as letting other artists use the space.

It’s part of her efforts to offer feedback and encouragement to artists, so both she and the artists can grow in their practice.

“I hope that art is becoming a way for activists to express their voice,” Bazile says. “I feel like that every statement that artists make in their work is important.”