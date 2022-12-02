What's new

Fort Wayne Ballet's performances of "The Nutcracker" are always evolving as sets, props and choreography are touched up or updated each year

Each of the more than 100 costumes for "Nutcracker" is refurbished annually as they are cleaned, repaired, resized and "reblinged" with sparkling details. This year's performances include more than 30 all-new costumes, which we won't name here and ruin the surprise.

The Ballet's Kris Kringle Village returns for its second year on the Arts United Center Plaza, 303 E. Main St. The market features local food and gift vendors in the style of a German village. New this year is live music, more booths and tables where guests can enjoy their treats.

The market is open 5 to 9 p.m. today and Dec. 9 and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 10 and 11. Santa visits from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10.

For a list of vendors and entertainment, go to KrisKringleFW.com.