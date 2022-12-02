In childhood, Joni Dick imagined herself as a ballerina and longed to participate in a big show.
It’s a dream that in part came true for the adult Dick when she got involved with Fort Wayne Ballet’s productions of “The Nutcracker.” Dick, a longtime animal lover and volunteer with local shelters, is the woman who for more than a decade walked a dog across the stage in the party scene at the start of the performances.
The dogs are part of the “Muttcracker” program where attention is drawn to adoptable pups by making them part of “Nutcracker” and having both the dogs and information on the adoption process available in the lobby during intermission. More than 125 animals have been rehoused thanks to the Ballet’s “Muttcracker” program, which marks its 12th year when “Nutcracker” performances begin tonight.
But this year, “Muttcracker” will go on without Dick, who died unexpectedly this summer at age 62.
She had been under treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had her final appointment scheduled for July 13. She was in remission and was set to “ring the bell,” a tradition for patients when they reach the end of treatment. Dick died peacefully July 12.
This year’s “Nutcracker” performances are dedicated to Dick, which her husband, Ron, says means more than he can describe. “It’s amazing,” he says while tearing up. Joni Dick would plan her November and December around “Nutcracker” performances and it was a tradition for her children and grandchildren to come to one of the shows when they were in town.
“When you know how special it was for her around the Christmas season to see the joy in the little kids’ faces and to know that she was making a difference with the dogs, it’s just undescribable how important it was to her,” Ron Dick says of Joni’s participation with the Ballet, where she also served on the board. “So this kind of tribute just means that much more to us as a family.”
Dick was one of the first people Karen Gibbons-Brown befriended after coming to Fort Wayne in 1998. The Ballet’s artistic director credits Dick for introducing the “Muttcracker” name. Though she was associated with dogs during the Ballet program, Dick fostered more than 200 kittens.
“Not only has she been a really good friend, but she’s a lover of arts in the community and an animal lover,” says Gibbons-Brown, herself an avowed dog lover.
Pictures of Dick from the Ballet’s archive will be displayed in the Arts United Center lobby during this year’s “Nutcracker” performances. One of Gibbons-Brown’s adult children will step into Dick’s role escorting the dogs for “Muttcracker,” which is a collaboration with Humane Fort Wayne.
During “Nutcracker” intermission, Dick looked forward to standing in the lobby of Arts United Center with that evening’s “Muttcracker” animals, usually at least two dogs. Families would come out and see the dogs and take pictures with her in her party dress, which will be used this year.
In the beginning of “Muttcracker,” Dick wore a dress that originally had been designed for Gibbons-Brown for “Hamlet.” But later, the Ballet created a dress specifically for Dick to wear in “The Nutcracker” – something that made her extremely proud, her husband recalls. It was even displayed at her funeral.
Ron Dick remembers something else about his wife in the dark red dress she wore every holiday season.
“She just looked gorgeous,” he says.