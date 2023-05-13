Fort Wayne Ballet honors Stierle with 'Dancer's Legacy'

When Edward “Eddie” Stierle died in 1991 at age 23, he was already critically acclaimed as a ballet dancer and choreographer. He left behind original works that still challenge dancers and inspire audiences.

Fort Wayne Ballet honors him with “Dancer’s Legacy: An Evening of Stierle” on May 19 and 20 at Arts United Center. It is the first time Stierle’s “Concerto con Brio,” “Lacrymosa” and “Empyrean Dances” have been performed together. A fourth work by Stierle, “Effigy,” is not part of the program.

“Lacrymosa” and “Empyrean Dances” have been performed during past Fort Wayne Ballet seasons. “Concerto con Brio,” an ensemble piece set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, has never been performed in Fort Wayne prior to the Ballet’s recent gala.

“Eddie’s intent (with “Concerto con Brio”) was to give dancers something that was fun to dance, something that showcased their quality of movement and the joy of dance,” says Karen Gibbons-Brown, artistic director of Fort Wayne Ballet.

Stierle created the piece for the North Carolina School for the Arts when he was 19, but Gibbons-Brown says it looks like it was created by a seasoned choreographer.

If You Go What: “Dancer’s Legacy: An Evening of Stierle,” Fort Wayne Ballet When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and May 20 Where: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Admission: $35; ArtsTix Community Box Office in Arts United Center, tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226

“It’s intricate, it’s complicated, it’s difficult technically. It’s a challenge for the dancer,” she says, adding that dancers always want the challenge. “They always thrive on that.”

The three works in “Dancer’s Legacy” were choreographed within a few years while Stierle was a principal dancer with the prestigious Joffrey Ballet from 1986 to 1991. It was during that period Stierle learned he was HIV-positive, but he continued his work creating “Empyrean Dances,” which debuted just days before his death.

“To try to keep these pieces alive was really important to me,” Gibbons-Brown says, explaining that though works can be captured on video, sometimes the original intent can be lost over time.

“So I’m grateful the family has allowed us to do this.”

Absorbing lessons

Stierle was the youngest of eight children and began studying dance at the age of 4. Eddie and sister Rose were the dancers of the family.

Rose Worton says her parents encouraged all their children’s strengths. When Rose, 10 years older than Eddie, began to teach dance, she asked to put him in her class. He would stick around for every class in the studio, dancing with older students.

He learned quickly and absorbed it all.

“Part of his genius was that he was always learning from other people,” Worton says by phone from New Jersey. Stierle was a sort of sponge that soaked in lessons from others, be it his brothers and sisters or choreographers and directors.

He would take what he learned and grow.

Seeing what Fort Wayne Ballet has done with her brother’s work is a beautiful thing for Worton. She has been to Fort Wayne several times and will be in the city with other members of her family for the “Dancers Legacy” performances.

She respects Gibbons-Brown as a dance historian and is thankful the artistic director feels Stierle’s work is something that should be honored and shared.

“I am grateful to her and to Fort Wayne Ballet, for bringing this to your community and bringing it to the dance world,” Worton says. “Every time they have done one of his works, it is better, stronger and presented with honor.”

She also appreciates that the dancers approach the work with appreciation and sincerity. They want to know the intent behind Stierle’s choices.

Worton gives an example about the solo in “Lacrymosa,” which begins with the dancer in an upside-down position. It’s a piece about grief, and the person is in an upside-down position because they are understanding that their life will be over soon, Worton says. They are questioning if they have been good enough.

“So my brother started the piece that way because St. Peter was crucified upside-down,” she says. It is said the martyr requested to be crucified in that position because he did not believe himself worthy of dying in the same manner as Jesus.

With intention

Worton credits Gibbons-Brown for instilling the importance of the intention in her dancers and to Kim Sagami for teaching it. Sagami is répétiteur for some of Stierle’s work including “Lacrymosa” and “Empyrean Dances,” meaning she has the family’s permission to set his works on dancers.

She also performed in the debut of “Empyrean Dances.” Deanna Seay is répétiteur for “Concerto con Brio.”

Sagami reflected on Stierle’s work for a Journal Gazette story in 2019 when Fort Wayne Ballet was preparing for its first presentation of “Empyrean Dances.”

PBS Fort Wayne filming 'Dancer's Legacy' performances for broadcast in Indiana With a mission to entertain, inform and inspire, PBS Fort Wayne has been wanting to work with Fort Wayne Ballet for some time. Todd Grimes is …

When “Empyrean” was being rehearsed in 1990, Stierle was coming from the hospital for rehearsals and had to be carried up the stairs to the studio. It was a heartbreaking situation, Sagami recalled, as everyone knew Stierle was dying but no one said it.

They were focused on helping him create his last work.

“We were just behind him,” she said. “We wanted to make it happen for him.”

Worton was also “along for the ride” as he pushed onward.

“Facing his own passing, he made the decision that ‘I’m going to live every breathing moment. I’m not going to waste one second of it. I’m going to dance; I’m going to teach; I’m going to choreograph; I’m going to share – and I’m taking everyone with me,’” she says, adding that she has even more appreciation for that 30 years later.

Worton wants everyone who sees the upcoming performance, either live or a recording being made by PBS Fort Wayne, to realize they can achieve what they want in their life by sharing their gifts.

“I hope that everybody who gets to see it is inspired by the breadth of work that someone can do when they are inspired to release their creativity,” she says.