Fort Wayne Ballet has released details of its 67th season, which includes "The Nutcracker" and "Romeo and Juliet."
The 2023-24 season begins with an "Opening Night" main stage repertoire production Oct. 20 and 21 at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Tickets are $35.
The Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker" is Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10 at Arts United Center. Performances the first weekend include Fort Wayne Philharmonic and cost $48 for adults and $38 for children. Tickets for remaining shows are $40.
The Philharmonic is also featured during performances of "Romeo and Juliet" with music by Sergei Prokofiev from April 19 to 21 at Arts United Center. Tickets are $45.
A Main Stage series subscription is also available.
The Ballet's Studio Series includes "Wine Barre" Sept. 21 at the Ballet's studio, "Love Notes" Feb. 9 to 14 at ArtsLab and "Pints en Pointe" at the studio. ArtsLab and the Ballet's studios are in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture at 300 E. Main St. Single tickets are $20 per event; a series subscription is available.
The Family Series begins with a "Spooky-Kooky Trunk or Treat" Oct. 28 at the Auer Center Campus. "Thumbelina" is Feb. 24 and "Madeline" is April 27 at the studio. Single tickets are $20 per event; a series subscription is available.
The Ballet is offering 12% off Nutcracker tickets and 20% off season or series subscription tickets through July. Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 303 E. Main St., tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.
Go to FortWayneBallet.org for more information.