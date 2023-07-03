Fort Wayne Ballet "The Nutcracker"

Fort Wayne Ballet's annual production of “The Nutcracker” begins Dec. 1.

Fort Wayne Ballet has released details of its 67th season, which includes "The Nutcracker" and "Romeo and Juliet."

The 2023-24 season begins with an "Opening Night" main stage repertoire production Oct. 20 and 21 at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Tickets are $35.

The Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker" is Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10 at Arts United Center. Performances the first weekend include Fort Wayne Philharmonic and cost $48 for adults and $38 for children. Tickets for remaining shows are $40.

The Philharmonic is also featured during performances of "Romeo and Juliet" with music by Sergei Prokofiev from April 19 to 21 at Arts United Center. Tickets are $45.

A Main Stage series subscription is also available.

The Ballet's Studio Series includes "Wine Barre" Sept. 21 at the Ballet's studio, "Love Notes" Feb. 9 to 14 at ArtsLab and "Pints en Pointe" at the studio. ArtsLab and the Ballet's studios are in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture at 300 E. Main St. Single tickets are $20 per event; a series subscription is available.

The Family Series begins with a "Spooky-Kooky Trunk or Treat" Oct. 28 at the Auer Center Campus. "Thumbelina" is Feb. 24 and "Madeline" is April 27 at the studio. Single tickets are $20 per event; a series subscription is available.

The Ballet is offering 12% off Nutcracker tickets and 20% off season or series subscription tickets through July. Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 303 E. Main St., tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.

Go to FortWayneBallet.org for more information.

