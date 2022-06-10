If you think the bike rack sculptures downtown are looking a little more spiffy, you’re not wrong.
Area artist Katherine Gaff has been refinishing the pieces since the end of last summer – working on some of the larger pieces right on the downtown streets where they stand and carting others off to her studio.
The studio north of Warsaw in Milford has gotten a few upgrades because of the project, such as sand blasting and spray-painting booths. Pieces have to be blasted to remove rust and other imperfections that have come from use and being exposed to the elements for years.
Then they are primed, repainted, returned downtown and reinstalled.
In a May interview, Gaff said she had completed work on nine of the sculptures since August and had four left to go. She had taken the winter off from the work – fresh paint doesn’t behave very well in cold weather, after all – and took off all of April from other jobs to work on the sculptures. She hopes to have all the racks on her list completed and reinstalled by July.
Matching paint has been a bit of a struggle, she says. Some of the artists left specific details about paint brands and colors, while other artists might have only said something like “red” or “black.”
A few paints were discontinued, such as a certain variety for the “Convergence” bike rack outside Citizens Square. (Not to be confused with the sculpture of the same name at the Superior Street entrance to Promenade Park, which is definitely not a bike rack!) For the Citizens Square sculpture, Gaff scoured stores in the city and found just enough remaining cans of the original spray paint to do her work.
Gaff, who has a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in sculpture from Purdue University Fort Wayne, says working on another artist’s piece is a different sort of experience than she is used to. She wants to respect the creator’s intentions, so she makes sure to take reference photos before stripping off the paint so she can redo it the same way the original artist did.
“I had somebody refinishing something that I made, I would hope that they would just honor the artistic decisions that I made during that time,” Gaff says.
The pieces were originally part of the Sculpture With Purpose project in 2014 to create 50 bike racks to honor the 50th anniversary of IPFW. It was a collaboration between the university, the city and Arts United. Businesses and organizations sponsored racks that were installed around the city. About half of the sculptures went into to private ownership after the project, and the remaining pieces came under the care of Arts United and put into use downtwon.
The downtown pieces were previously refinished by another local artist, using a maintenance fund that is also covering Gaff’s work. Several of the pieces have been decommissioned over the years because they are simply beyond repair.
If the city’s Public Arts Commission had existed when the sculptures were created, IPFW would have given ownership of the sculptures to the organization, says commission member John O’Connell who has been spearheading the refinishing project with fellow commission member Randy Strebig. When the refinishing project is complete, Arts United will transfer ownership of the about 20 remaining bike racks to the commission.
O’Connell, who is also dean of PFW’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, is no stranger to the sculptures. He was on the task force that created the original project to honor IPFW, which realigned in 2018 to two institutions – Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne.
Public art adds to the city’s energy as downtown continues to transform, O’Connell says. It can be seen in murals, sculptures and other art projects that continue to pop up downtown. The bike racks were among the first projects to go on display there.
“The sculptures are sort of the early starters, if you will, in the idea that art should be visible and public downtown,” he says.
In addition to the pieces Gaff is working on, original artist Cary Shafer is refinishing his bike rack, “Unicycle,” which was sponsored by The Journal Gazette Foundation. Shafer did the previous round of refinishing work on the other sculptures.
None of the pieces were designed to last forever and though the latest efforts will extend the lifespan of the sculptures by five or six years, the racks likely won’t undergo further maintenance, O’Connell says. As one falls into disrepair now, it likely will be decommissioned. Each time a piece is refinished, layers of metal are removed, making it even more fragile.
O’Connell says this refinishing project might not have been possible without Gaff.
“We’re really fortunate that Katherine has the shop, has the knowledge and the tools available to do the work, because there’s very few people in town who can do it,” he says.
For her part, Gaff says she has learned a lot from this project and is glad to have helped give the pieces more time on public view.
“Hopefully, they will just look better for a much longer time than they would have had we not done all of this,” she says. “So … we’re kind of just pushing the pause button on the damage that happens from where they’re located.”