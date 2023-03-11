The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir began like a one-room schoolhouse. A handful of children, of all ages and abilities, sang together in a choir led by Jocelyn Basse.
After 50 years, the choir is 250 strong with eight ensembles serving all school-aged children in northeast Indiana, the Fort Wayne area and the 11 surrounding counties. It was founded as the Children of Peace Choristers and became Fort Wayne Children’s Choir in the mid-1980s.
The 50th Anniversary Celebration will be May 7 after FWCC’s Spring Concert, featuring an alumni choir and nine new compositions, executive director Jonathan Busarow says. The alumni choir will be directed by former FWCC director Fred Meads.
“That’s going to be really special,” Busarow says. “It’s going to have all of those warm, fuzzy feelings that everyone wants to have.”
The children’s choir is the oldest in Indiana with more than 5,000 alumni. The choir goes on tours, with international trips every three years. Some families are multigenerational choir members.
“It’s really more like a family,” says Susan LaCroix, director of the Preparatory and Apprentice choirs. LaCroix has been involved in the choir for 27 years. All three of her daughters sang with FWCC.
Busarow says the anniversary celebration should be focused on honoring those who have helped build the choir to what it is today.
“None of us got into music or nonprofit work because of the big paychecks,” he says. “We’re here because we love this place, … we want to see it continue. I want to celebrate the past staff, volunteers, parents and of course, the children.”
The children’s choir anchors its focus on teaching children music literacy, something they don’t get in school.
LaCroix, who also teaches music, choir and band at Holy Cross Lutheran School, says learning to read music is a game changer.
“Once they can do that, it’s going to open up the world,” she says. “I love to see that spark of realizing it’s the same note they sing or play. It’s just like another language. It opens up so many doors.”
Busarow calls her “the child whisperer” because she’s able to calm down a room of 7- to 9-year-olds after school with no problem. But she chalks it up to the music.
“My job is to get the kids to love to sing and to do it in a healthy way,” she says. “I am a child myself so I always want to make things interesting.”
In his 10 years at FWCC, Busarow says he has noticed that the choir isn’t as accessible to the community as it could be.
“There is a little bit of a stereotype that this is for rich, white kids and it’s just not true,” he says. “I don’t know how we can combat that but there are some things that sort of lend themselves to people thinking that.”
The uniforms, which used to look “like they’re going to a parochial school,” have been updated and some concert locations have been changed, he says.
“We want to try and make sure we’re in different places around town,” he says. “We’re singing in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne, so we have a presence in places other than suburbia.”
Perhaps the biggest barrier to entry is the membership cost, $600 a year. Busarow said the sticker shock discourages many families from joining, but there are payment plans and financial aid.
“I have lots of financial assistance dollars to give,” he says. “I mean, we have $25,000 every year to just make sure that any kid that wants to can participate.”
Tuition covers about half the choir’s expenses, but fundraisers, grants and ticket sales help make up the rest. The annual Do-Re-Mi Fundraiser in February raised $90,000. Last year it raised $70,000.
LaCroix stressed that singing, let alone in the choir, can affect a child’s life profoundly. Her children were particularly affected by the singing tours FWCC goes on, especially performances abroad.
“It gave them this poise of performing in a comfortable place with their ‘family,’ ” she said. “I’m thinking of my oldest daughter’s trip abroad. I think it kind of broadened (my daughter’s) thinking and acceptance of other people in the world.
“Now she lives in Switzerland and we see her twice a year.”
One of the newest additions to FWCC programming is an early childhood education program, “First Steps in Music Program,” for children to listen to music with their parents. The program, which is in partnership with Allen County Public Library, is for children from infancy to 5 years old.
Marra Honeywell, ACPL youth services manager, helped start the program in 2019.
“What I’ve been able to see through that is just the joy that parents and children exploring music together has created,” she says. “It’s such a wonderful program.”
In its first year, the program served 1,000 people. After a hiatus during the pandemic, the program is back in swing, Busarow says.
“We want to make sure it is serving all of the kids in the community,” he said. “We think the sooner we can reach them, the better.”
As FWCC’s aim in serving the community widens, Busarow says progress won’t erase the past.
“In some ways, what Jocelyn Basse started 50 years ago is really great, and in other ways, we can do more, and we should be doing more,” he says. “We’re working to honor what was while we can still do something meaningful and beautiful.”