There will be a horse onstage when “Hello, Dolly” opens this weekend, and it’s not a first.
In fact, a live horse was used the last time Fort Wayne Civic Theatre performed the musical. In the July 1984 production, the titular matchmaker was portrayed by late local stage legend Rosy Ridenour.
While preparing for the current show, director Leslie Beauchamp saw a photo of Ridenour and the horse on stage and was inspired.
“Rosy is so near and dear to my heart,” director Leslie Beauchamp says. “I thought, ‘How cool would that if we could recreate that image?’ ”
She mentioned it to Executive Artistic Director Phillip H. Colglazier who quickly made it happen.
The equine homage isn’t the only part of the 1984 production coming back for this show. Amy Ross, who portrayed Minnie Fay in the ’80s, now takes the title role.
There’s certainly nostalgia in revisiting the show, Ross says. But it’s also a fun show and was too good an opportunity for her to miss when she saw it was on Civic’s schedule for this season.
“It’s so rare that a woman gets the last bow in the curtain call,” she says. “It’s so rare that the show is hers.”
Ross calls the show a “great big, old-fashioned Broadway musical,” and says she adores the character Dolly because the core of her motivation is philanthropy.
In the musical based on Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” Dolly Gallagher Levi travels to Yonkers, New York, in the 1890s to find a match for the wealthy Horace Vandergelder. That match will be Dolly herself, if she has anything to say about it – she wants to be able to use his money to bring joy to people. She also plays matchmaker for several other couples.
There’s grief with Dolly as well as humor. She is a widow and talks to her late husband throughout the show, asking him to let her have this adventure.
“It’s kind of touching in that way, as well,” Ross says.
Beauchamp sees “Hello, Dolly” as a call to action for anyone who feels constrained by society and expectations. They should dream big and go get it.
“What this show says is, you’ve got this short time here and don’t think your life is over because you’ve completed one part of it,” she says. “Don’t think you can’t go out and find adventure because society says you can’t.”
The production opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 26. The cast includes Brad Beauchamp as Vandergelder and Olivia Rang as Ernestina.
Rang is Ross’ daughter, which Ross says makes the production even more special for her. They have never worked together on stage.
“It’s truly a treat for me to get to do that with her,” Ross says.