Travis Eli Whited arrives at work around 7:15 every morning. He enters the green room at the rear of Arts United Center, where Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is based, and walks downstairs to the basement where the costume shop sits.
It’s lined with hundreds of costumes, reflecting different shows the theater has put on in its 95 years. Whited makes his way through the maze to his worktable, where he will spend the day working on projects for an upcoming show.
Whited took over as Civic’s costume designer and supervisor in May. Since then, he has been designing costumes for “The SpongeBob Musical,” which opens the theater group’s 2022-23 season this weekend.
“SpongeBob” focuses on characters from the popular Nickelodeon show working together to save their home of Bikini Bottom from a volcano that’s about to erupt. It features music from artists such as Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and Sara Bareilles in genres from country to gospel.
There are more than 30 cast members in the show, including Lincoln Everetts as SpongeBob, Keristen Baker as Patrick, Ayana Brooks as Sandy and Thom Greving as Squidward.
The actors aren’t cartoon characters, obviously. And so Whited’s costumes are inspired by the cartoon but have a human twist. For example, SpongeBob wears plaid shorts, a yellow button-up shirt and brown suspenders, so audience members will recognize him.
“I kind of assumed it was like the theme park, with big, giant puppets,” Whited says, “which this show is not. … It’s really grounded.”
Since he was about 4 years old, Whited has created art, but it wasn’t until he was in high school that he did theater. While in college at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, he studied acting.
“I had a lot of fittings for one show in particular,” he says, “and the costumers there were just chatting about my art background and said, ‘Well, you know, you can combine them and come into costumes.’ And that’s really all it was.”
Whited shifted his focus from acting to design and has worked professionally for more than 30 years. After graduating college, he traveled across the country to work on costumes for different shows such as “Mary Poppins” and “The Producers.”
“The idea of coming to Fort Wayne and just coming to a shop every day, and then going home to my actual home, sounded much better than all the hotels,” he says.
Prior to starting at Civic Theatre, Whited also worked on film and reality television projects, such as “The Biggest Loser,” but he was most passionate about working in theater.
“I’ve worked all over,” he says. “I’ve worked with community theaters and professional theaters and operas. It’s just a matter of getting to know the personnel and the culture of the space.”
Since no two shows are the same, there is no set schedule for how long it takes to create costumes, and that’s something he can’t control. He goes based off the season’s schedule, looking at when crews are supposed to start working on a show, when dress rehearsals are and when it is set to premiere.
The size of a show’s cast also affects how long it takes to create its costumes, Whited says, and “SpongeBob” has a large cast, which he thinks is a fun challenge.
When Whited first started working on “SpongeBob,” he was working remotely because he had not moved to Fort Wayne yet, says the show’s director, Albert Brownlee. The team would have production meetings, and Whited would be on speaker phone, and his assistant, Rosemary Hampton, would have his sketches for the group to see.
Whited was in-person by the time auditions started.
“It was good to put a face to a voice we all had heard,” Brownlee says. “Just to see his creative process has been really unique.”
He says he likes the costumes Whited created for the show, as does the show’s choreographer, Capri Williams.
Williams says it can be difficult to design clothes that work in all aspects of the show, but the creative team has worked together to find ways to make it work.
“I like certain styles, but the majority of my questions are: ‘Can they turn in that? What is the footwear going to be? Can they kick their leg really high in that piece?’ ” she says. “We just really want to produce a show that is equal in creative blending.”
Whited may be new to the theater, but he isn’t the only creative team member in a new role.
While Brownlee has acted in shows at Civic Theatre, this is his first time directing, and this is Williams’ first summer show and first full season as marketing director.
Because so many people on the team were new, Brownlee wasn’t sure how their creative visions would line up. But he says there hasn’t been an issue working together or deciding what the show would look like.
“We’ve got some great pieces,” he says. “There’s one piece in particular that’s amazing. We don’t want to give any surprises away, but there’s some interesting costumes, and I’m excited about that.”
Brownlee and Williams believe “SpongeBob” is about more than the kids’ show, and there are relatable themes, such as staying true to who you are, accepting others and being courageous and brave.
“In my opinion, it is geared for the older generation, but it also works with children,” Williams says. “You’re not only getting to see your childhood show come to life in this sort of medium, but you’re also kind of learning and understanding these very adult things through your childhood.”
Diversity and inclusion is another theme seen in the show, with the sea creatures accusing Sandy of being the reason the volcano erupted because she’s a land animal. Williams believes that’s similar to race relations now, specifically with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Williams says she’s excited for Whited’s future with Civic and to see how his work translates to the organization’s other shows.
“It’s going to be interesting to see him produce different styles for different genres,” she says. “I think it’s a challenge, but I think it’s great because he gets to continually create his art and have it showcased in this type of medium.”