A Halloween show inspired by Japanese urban legends and a musical collaboration with Three Rivers Music Theatre are among plans for Fort Wayne Dance Collective's 2023-24 season.
Other performances include annual showcases of area dancers and choreographers and a guest residency by modern dance company Ailey II.
The first show of the season is Collective Expressions on Aug. 19 and 20, featuring original works by the Dance Collective's professional and youth companies with music from local electronic dance artist LÜBS, according to a news release. The show is at Williams Theatre on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Tickets are $20 at FWDC.org.
The annual Halloween Show with hip-hop, contemporary and modern dance will tell an original story inspired by Japanese urban legends and include guest artists from the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of New York and drumming by Fort Wayne Taiko. Performances are Oct. 20, 21 and 22 at ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Tickets will be $20 and go on sale soon.
Dance Collective will collaborate with filmmaker, dancer and choreographer Daisy Hickey for "The In-Between," a contemporary ballet featuring dances, choreographers, filmmakers and pets from the region Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at the organization's Elliot Studio, 437 E. Berry St. Ticket details will be announced later.
In March, Dance Collective will collaborate with Three Rivers Music Theatre on a three-weekend production of the Broadway musical "Cats." Performances will be March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at a venue yet to be announced.
Also in March, Dance Collective will welcome Ailey II for its Guest Artist Residency in collaboration with Embassy Theatre. Master classes begin March 6 and there will be a performance March7 at the Embassy, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets for the performance will be $35 for adults and $25 students and veterans. Details on the master classes will be announced later.
The annual Choreographer's Lab performances are scheduled for April 27 and 28 at Elliot Studio with $15 tickets available at FWDC.org.
Wrapping the season is the June Family Concert showcasing Dance Collective students. The sensory-friendly performance will be June 15 at South Side High School, 3601 Calhoun St. Tickets are $15 adults or $2 for children 5 and younger. They will be available at FWDC.org.