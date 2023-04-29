It’s sometimes difficult for Ayla and Seth Bennett to put words to their emotions.
“They sometimes don’t have the words to express how they’re feeling,” says Elisa Bennett, Ayla and Seth’s mom. “They have a harder time expressing emotions than they do (facts and) science.”
One effective method the Bennetts have found to help Ayla and Seth – both of whom are on the autism spectrum – express themselves is through dance.
Both take classes at Fort Wayne Dance Collective, which was recently named the recipient of a $10,000 Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant will help support the Dance Collective’s Dance for Diverse Abilities program, which provides year-round movement and rhythm classes and performance opportunities for people who have physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said in a statement. “Projects such as this one with Fort Wayne Dance Collective strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”
Physical and emotional
Ayla, 16, loves to talk about science, particularly theoretical physics. Seth, 13, is quieter than his sister but has a deep interest in meteorology and hopes to one day become a forecaster. Seth is also a baseball player and coin collector and loves to draw. Outside of physics, Ayla is interested in robotics. Both siblings have yellow belts in karate.
Although facts and trivia often come easily for Ayla and Seth, emotions can be more difficult. Taking classes with Dance Collective has helped the siblings develop those skills in a way that makes sense for them, Elisa Bennett says.
“It’s a really good way for them to process and express to others what they’re feeling,” she says, adding that she also took classes with Dance Collective as a child.
Both Ayla and Seth have danced since they were small, with Ayla starting classes around the age of 6. But Elisa said both were dancers long before their first classes.
“I’ve always loved to dance,” Ayla says. “I just love the feeling, performing for others. It makes me happy.”
One of Ayla’s favorite songs to dance to is “Winter,” from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi.
Dance is fun, Seth says, but it’s also a form of exercise that helps with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition both kids have that affects the body’s collagen production, leading to joint dislocations and other physical issues.
“Why I like to dance is because you can get a good stretch, and I wasn’t really able to do that before,” he says. “And it’s just fun. Sometimes I just randomly dance to the music in my head.”
Dance can be calming at times as well, their mother says.
“Dance gives them, especially (Ayla), a chance to quiet their minds so that they’re just in the moment,” Elisa Bennett says.
Ayla agrees.
“It’s like a kilonova in my head every few seconds,” she says, referring to a cosmic event where two neutron stars collide.
Expression for all
Fort Wayne Dance Collective has featured inclusive programs for more than 25 years, Program Director Ashley Benninghoff says. The organization believes it’s important to provide classes and performance opportunities for anyone who wants to participate, regardless of age or ability.
“As humans we naturally want to express ourselves, and some people may not be able to find those words or express them in a way others might understand,” she says. “Movement also has a health and wellness component which can help mind and body but can also allow you to express yourself in ways you didn’t think you could.”
The Dance for Diverse Abilities program is vast, Benninghoff says, and grants like the NEA’s Challenge America award help Dance Collective sustain its efforts and grow.
This particular grant will help support at least six public performances throughout 2023, including the Choreographer’s Lab today and Sunday, the June Family Concert, Collective Expressions and the annual Halloween Show.
Ayla Bennett is particularly looking forward to the Halloween show, because she “gets to be a tad spooky.” Seth says his favorites are the annual summer and winter performances, because he finds them the most engaging. Both are participating in the Choreographer’s Lab this weekend.
The annual Choreographer’s Lab performances this year includes the premiere of 33 original dance pieces created and performed by local artists. Benninghoff and Dance Collective Artistic Director Mandie Kolkman guide artists through the creation process.
Bennett said it’s been amazing to watch her kids’ progress over the years as they’ve developed their skills and learned new things.
“They have made such big progress. In the beginning they didn’t really understand the whole choreography concept, and now they’ve got it,” she said. “They’ve improved so much, it’s incredible.”
It’s not just the family history, the emotional development or the exercise that’s kept the Bennetts at Fort Wayne Dance Collective for all these years. It’s the sense of community and acceptance the family feels there.
“Everybody is super accepting, because everyone here is different and they’re accepting of everyone’s differences, which is really cool,” Elisa said.
“There’s not a lot of places where you find that much acceptance.”