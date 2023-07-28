If You Go

What: “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China”; opens Saturday, runs through Sept. 17

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.

Admission: $10 adults, $8 students and seniors, $25 families, free from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays