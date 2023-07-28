A new exhibition at Fort Wayne Museum of Art features the work of artists in one of Fort Wayne’s sister cities.
“Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China” opens Saturday and continues through Sept. 17.
The show includes landscape paintings by Tao Ji, Chen Jiali, Chen Rongjun, Chen Tianye, Dai Xuezhao and Xin Yunying of the Taizhou Jiufeng Landscape Painting Academy. This is the artists’ debut show in the U.S.
Landscape painting is a traditional form of Chinese art with a history spanning more than 1,500 years, according to a news release from the museum. Artists included in “Poetry in Painting” pay homage to mountains and seas in Taizhou and the Road of Tang Poetry in Eastern Zhejiang, a scenic cultural route that once drew the nation’s most prominent poets to the area, the release says. The nonprofit group is named after the Jiufeng Mountain in Taizhou.
Taizhou, in Zhejiang Province, is on the eastern coast of China. It became Fort Wayne’s fourth sister city in 2012.
The exhibition was created in partnership with Fort Wayne Sister Cities International. It aims to “boost mutual understanding and cultural communication between Chinese and Western cultures through art,” the release says.
The six visiting artists will give free live painting demonstrations at the museum from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16 during Taste of the Arts downtown.
The painting demonstrations are part of a packed visit for the artists from Aug. 23 to 27, says Nick Johnson, Taizhou Sister City Chair for Fort Wayne Sister Cities.
They will go to galleries, get a public art tour from local artist and Art This Way manager Alexandra Hall, visit art students and faculty at Purdue University Fort Wayne, attend a reception with Mayor Tom Henry, have a wine reception with Fort Wayne Ballet, go to a presentation at Canterbury School and attend a dinner and program with the Fort Wayne Chinese Family and Friends Association.
The public can mingle with the visiting artists from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 when they visit Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to view an exhibit of photography from other Taizhou artists alongside work by children from Fort Wayne’s sister city, Johnson says.
That exhibit is on display in the Jaenicke Room for Conservatory visitors from Aug. 13 to Sept. 17.
“We’ve been working on welcoming the artists from Taizhou for several months now,” Johnson says. “Given the dynamics of the pandemic, we had to mothball all face-to-face visits for several years, with our most recent visit being back in 2018 when the Fort Wayne Ballet went to Taizhou for an incredible visit to our Chinese counterpart city then.”
The sister cities have had several “long-distance” events since then such as a drawing exchange by children last year and a celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the partnership in October with officials and community members connecting over Zoom.
The art museum will have a Curator’s Tour of the exhibition at noon Sept. 7 led by associate curator Jenna Gilley.
Tickets for the tour can be reserved at fwmoa.org/rsvp.
For more information about the exhibit, go to FWMOA.org. More information about Taizhou can be found at FortWayneSisterCities.net.