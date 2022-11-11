Native American artists give a modern voice to their culture in a new exhibition at Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
“Breathing Life Into History: Contemporary Native American Art from the Collection” opens Nov. 19.
The exhibition features more than 30 pieces pulled from the museum’s permanent collection. Almost all the works are by different artists including Maria Martinez, Jeffrey Gibson, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and Tony Jojola.
A large mix of mediums will be on display, says Lauren Wolfer, associate curator of special collections and archiving. Pieces include prints, paintings, stone sculpture, metal work and glass.
The works, mostly made in the past 25 years, defy what people might think of when they first hear “Native American art.” Though traditional baskets and ceramic ware might come to mind, Wolfer says the contemporary work on display is a fresh take that gives context to what Native American artists are doing now.
“What’s really fun about it is that (the works are) really bright and colorful,” she says. “And they’re also educational. It’s allowing us to teach our crowd about what contemporary Native American art is.”
The artists’ voices and perspectives come through in their work. Visitors will see themes from Native American culture such as nature, rituals, textile influences and everyday life. Coyotes, ravens and rabbits can be spotted in some of the pieces, referencing trickster characters from tales that teach life lessons. There are also political works that are a little more serious.
Having background context and stories to go along with work provides depth, which Wolfer enjoys in art.
“That’s what I really enjoy about these works,” she says. “And the visuals are just really, really good.”
Wolfer will lead a Curator’s Tour of the exhibition at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 1. “Breathing Life Into History” will be on display through Jan. 22.