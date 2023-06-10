As public art projects spread across the area, there appear to be a growing number of chances for local artists to show their skills. After all, someone needs to paint those murals, right?
But taking advantage of those opportunities isn’t always easy, Francisco Reyes says. When artists are being sought for mural projects, it is often required that they have experience creating that sort of work. That leaves a lot of artists out of the running.
Reyes created the Fort Wayne Open Walls project as a way to help local artists get that experience. Open Walls includes 13 sections of metal wall at 2500 Central Drive that are open to the public to paint according to rules posted on-site.
Painting at Central Drive can be done at any time or during “open jams” that Reyes hosts on the third weekend of each month. He tries to photograph and record each mural and see which artists show an understanding of scale, proportion and other necessary skills. Reyes then works with those artists on projects at local businesses that want art on their walls, which helps the artists build their portfolio.
“The whole idea is giving (artists) a chance to practice on the open wall, and then from there get a chance to do something big enough to where they can then apply for bigger mural opportunities downtown or in other cities,” he says.
Artists that give mural work a try on the open walls might also find they don’t like it as much as they thought they would, which is good for them to find out before they try to take on a paid project.
Murals are a lot of work, especially on big walls where artists are going up and down ladders all day or need to build scaffolding or operate lifts. Then there are financial elements to consider, such as the cost of tools and materials (and how to keep track of that for tax purposes).
“It’s a good way to introduce people to a lot of facets that come with public art and mural painting that they maybe didn’t consider before,” Reyes says.
The open walls not only draw local artists, but also those from out of town. Artists from across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and even Texas have painted while in town.
Reyes says artists from Chicago have commented how great Fort Wayne Open Walls is because they don’t have anything similar. He credits the city and property owners for being willing to work with him.
“I hope the locals understand not everyone has this,” he says. “And I really want them to take advantage of it.”
With public art projects increasing across the country, Reyes sees a creative arms race underway. He doesn’t want the city only to bring in artists, but also to have homegrown artists that can go to other cities to create work.
“The only way we’re going to have the armory to be part of that fight is to foster our own creatives versus just trying to attract outside creatives,” he says, quickly adding that the city needs both local artists and artists from outside willing work here. For him, that starts with creating an environment to sustain artists.
Fort Wayne Open Walls sites include a cement wall at Walnut and Miner streets, part of Poplar Village Community Garden. Reyes is in talks to add another site that would include open wall space and an arts program.
Wall space at Muse on Main is no longer available after the building changed ownership, but Reyes says it was cool while it lasted and he is trying to talk to businesses in other areas of the city to allow similar projects.
Cement walls on either side of the Central Drive metal open walls are reserved for pieces created at Indelible, Fort Wayne Open Walls’ annual art event.
Reyes is currently working on plans for this year’s event, which will take place Sept. 23 and 24 at various locations including the Central Drive and Poplar walls. More than 30 graffiti artists are coming from out of town for Indelible, which also will include food, art vendors and a break-dancing battle.
Go to @fortwayneopenwalls on Instagram for updates.