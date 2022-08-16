Fort Wayne singer-songwriters KelsiCote make Musical Conexion for children

How could an open mic night at a plaza in Santiago, Chile, years ago benefit the creativity, cognitive development, expression and confidence of children in Fort Wayne today? Because that night Jose “Cote” Godoy whistled a tune and Kelsi Lee sang a song. They were strangers, but have been whistling along together ever since.

The pair – now married with two daughters – developed Musical Conexion, a multicultural and bilingual education enrichment program. The singer-songwriters, who also perform as KelsiCote, will give a Musical Conexion show Aug. 27 at the Jackson R. Lehman YMCA.

The free family concerts are built for children ages 2 to 7, but all ages are welcome. Parents of small children, teachers, pre-school educators and home-schooling parents and their kids may find the event most beneficial. Lee says you can expect a fun-filled and unique bilingual and cultural experience of songs, movements and finger plays in Spanish and English.

Godoy is a native of Santiago and speaks Spanish fluently and English relatively well. Lee is a Churubusco native and Butler University graduate fluent in both languages. She started traveling in her 20s and lived in Europe and then South America, where she met her husband.

Lee says children love Godoy when they see him perform. She feels that his broken English, spoken with confidence, makes them feel comfortable learning some Spanish.

Godoy had started working musically with children in Chile, and when they moved to Fort Wayne four years ago, the couple developed Musical Conexion to combine language and cultures to the music and movements they were already doing. Godoy says they “want to connect cultures with music and that music with movement increases the child’s interest and motor skills.”

He says there are many schools, in Chile and in Fort Wayne, that have no music programs in their pre-schools and kindergartens. So the Musical Conexion program is offered at elementary schools and early childhood establishments with daytime curriculum and before or after school. It includes bilingual immersion and early Spanish language learning. Also included are support materials, such as a songbook and a CD, for parents and teachers.

The website MusicalConexion.com has a plethora of innovative material, most of which is free. A parent can go to the website, click “Videos” under “Online Programs” on the menu, and select and view a video immediately with their child. The parent and child can them re-watch the video, sing the song, make the arm movements and implant the Spanish words into their brains.

Godoy suggests watching a couple of the short videos the evening before coming to one of the free concerts, and recommends the crocodile video first. To demonstrate, he extends his arms forward and over each other in a position that simulates a crocodile’s snout. He slowly claps his hands vertically, mimicking a crocodile opening and closing its jaws, as he softly sings his crocodile song in Spanish. A child would replicate the movements and sing along as best they can. Goday says children “remember in two different ways, one with the words and music and the other with the movements.”

New material is added to the website each month, and adults are encouraged to check what’s available.

“Our philosophy is to develop in-person connections with the teachers and parents who are accessing our material,” Lee says. “Then they turn around and do it with their own students or children.”

Lee and Godoy both love music, and they know that is a universal quality.

“Musicality is the way you feel the music and connect with it. Everybody has a musicality,” Godoy says. “You don’t have to be the best, just enjoy it.”

He says one must have the courage to “be yourself in whatever you do. It’s going to be ‘right’ because it is your best.” When a child can’t carry a tune, Godoy or Lee will sing along with the child so they can absorb the proper tone.

Godoy says his wife has a great voice, but he does not. He says that all his life his family told him he had a bad voice. Chuckling, he says he started to sing when he was 20.

“I decided I want to sing,” he recalls. “I don’t care if my voice is not very good. I will learn.”

And he did. He admires jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, who insists he is not talented, but simply has to work very hard to maintain his musical skills.

Lee adds that younger children don’t compare themselves to each other as much as adults do. They have fewer inhibitions, so “they are able to engage in their own musicality in a free way, and also another language in a free way.

“We want them to be freely living their musicality.”

Godoy frequently plays at Parkview Hospital Randallia as a “healing artist.” He plays guitar in the lobby, rehab and hospice. He says hospice especially touches his soul.

“When I play that song that someone wants to hear, in that moment, they feel good,” Godoy says. “Music is always with us. It is so powerful. It can make sadness or pain go away for that moment.”

Lee and Godoy have another Musical Conexion concert set for 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Allen County Public Library downtown. By then, they will have added French to the online material as a colleague in Paris will be starting to offer the program there.

The program has received support from the non-profit Bridging Worlds and The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, as well as supporter Antoinnete Murray.

Irene Paxia, former CEO of Amani Family Services which serves immigrants and refugees in the area, says the Musical Conexion program creates connections across ages and cultures.

“I love that Musical Conexion exists and I hope it expands to as many children and schools as possible in Northeast Indiana and beyond,” she says.