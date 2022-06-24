Volunteers are what turn the lights on at local theaters – literally in some cases.
The actors you see onstage (also volunteers, by the way) are just the tip of the iceberg. Most community theater productions require a legion of volunteers for tasks such as painting sets, making costumes, selling and taking tickets, mailing brochures and – yes – working the light board.
Todd Sandman-Cruz, who joined First Presbyterian as director of Fine and Performing Arts Ministry in the fall, says he has seen an enthusiastic volunteer corps after his move to the city, such as a recent project to relocate costumes at First Pres.
But there are always positions to be filled and spots are available at all skill levels. People with technical skills such as building, painting and costume construction are in high demand at local theaters. But there are easier tasks, too, such as answering phones and labeling seasonal mailers. People with great organizational skills might want to look for openings for stage managers.
Ushers are about to become even more in demand for First Pres as the theater switches from general to reserved seating this season, Sandman-Cruz says. Selling concessions is another area where volunteers are needed at the theater.
“Those are great roles for people who are older, you know, not probably ready to swing a hammer or sit behind a sewing machine,” Sandman-Cruz says.
Andrew Sherman, executive director of Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, says his organization can certainly find a place for volunteers in all aspects of a production except lighting and sound design.
The biggest need for IMTF is set construction.
“If you know how to cut, if you know how to drill, if you know how to solder or weld – all sorts of things like that,” Sherman says. “That is where we’re lacking the most is just general hands to help construct the design.”
Arena Dinner Theatre will take volunteers of “all shapes and sizes,” board member Gloria Minnich says.
The theater has build nights every Tuesday and Thursday between shows, and people looking to “dip their toes” in the volunteering pool can check out show-night opportunities such as working will-call or the bar (if they’re licensed).