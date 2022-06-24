At a glance

Here's how you can find out about volunteer opportunities with local theater groups.

All For One Productions: Click "Get Involved" at Click "Get Involved" at AllForOneFW.org and select "Volunteer" to fill out an application

Arena Dinner Theatre: Use the Contact button on Use the Contact button on ArenaDinnerTheatre.org to seek information

Fire and Light Productions: Volunteers for set design, vocal direction and costuming can call Executive Director Lisa Ellis at 241-3378.

First Presbyterian Theatre: Email Todd Sandman-Cruz at Email Todd Sandman-Cruz at tsandman-cruz@firstpresfortwayne.org to be added to an email list about volunteer opportunities

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre: Contact volunteer coordinator Tori Reed at 422-8641, ext. 228, or Contact volunteer coordinator Tori Reed at 422-8641, ext. 228, or TReed@FWCivic.org

Fort Wayne Youtheatre: Adults looking to volunteer for sets can call First Presbyterian theater production manager Rae Surface at 426-7421