A haunted tale and a Christmas classic are among upcoming auditions from Fort Wayne Youtheatre.

Youtheatre will have open auditions for "The House" on Monday and Tuesday.

Auditions are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., for children ages 8 and older.

Reservations are required to audition. To sign up for a slot, to go www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions. Audition forms and packet are also available at the link.

"The House" is written by Lindsay Price and will be directed by Morgan Montgomery. The world-premiere is a collaboration between Youtheatre and Theatrefolk Publishing using stories from authors such as Edgar Allen Poe.

Show dates are Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at First Presbyterian Theater.

On Oct. 9 and 10, Youtheatre will have auditions for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Arts United Center for children 8 and older.

Reservations will be required and a link to sign up will be available at www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions.

The show will be directed by Christopher J. Murphy with choreography by Heather Closson and music direction by Ben Wedler.

Show dates are Dec. 8 to 17 at First Presbyterian Theater.

Tickets for Youtheatre shows are available now at ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.

