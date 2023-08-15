A haunted tale and a Christmas classic are among upcoming auditions from Fort Wayne Youtheatre.
Youtheatre will have open auditions for "The House" on Monday and Tuesday.
Auditions are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., for children ages 8 and older.
Reservations are required to audition. To sign up for a slot, to go www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions. Audition forms and packet are also available at the link.
"The House" is written by Lindsay Price and will be directed by Morgan Montgomery. The world-premiere is a collaboration between Youtheatre and Theatrefolk Publishing using stories from authors such as Edgar Allen Poe.
Show dates are Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at First Presbyterian Theater.
On Oct. 9 and 10, Youtheatre will have auditions for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Arts United Center for children 8 and older.
Reservations will be required and a link to sign up will be available at www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions.
The show will be directed by Christopher J. Murphy with choreography by Heather Closson and music direction by Ben Wedler.
Show dates are Dec. 8 to 17 at First Presbyterian Theater.
Tickets for Youtheatre shows are available now at ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.