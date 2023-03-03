Todd Espeland hopes audiences at this weekend’s performances of “Baghdad Zoo” leave thinking about how they can make a difference in the world – whether for people or for other beings that might be helpless and dependent on human care.
“Baghdad Zoo” follows five children that are separated from their parents as coalition forces invade Iraq. In search of food and water, they take refuge in the zoo and find the animals abandoned in their cages. Fort Wayne Youtheatre opens the play tonight at First Presbyterian Theatre.
The show doesn’t comment on politics, says Espeland, Youtheatre’s executive and artistic director. But it does address the results of war and the need for empathy and putting others ahead of ourselves.
Though the show is set in Iraq, there are parallels to the current conflict in Ukraine, which began around the time Youtheatre was adding this show to its season.
“This is not to comment politically on any of that,” Espeland says. “But I think it definitely helps us understand that the impact of what we do in the world impacts more than just us. There are many other helpless creatures that are impacted by the things that we do in the world.”
Written by Kevin Dyer, whom Youtheatre participants got to speak with this week by video call, “Baghdad Zoo” debuted in 2014 with the Birmingham Rep Youth Theatre and Action Transport in the United Kingdom.
The local production is part of Youtheatre’s Young Heroes of Conscience Series, which feature stories of remarkable young people such Ruby Bridges, Ryan White, Helen Keller, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. and Anne Frank. Previous plays in the series have been written and directed by Gregory Stieber. He returns to direct “Baghdad Zoo.”
Espeland says he and Stieber felt this would be a good opportunity to take a look at other children’s literature that fits with the series’ mission and have a fresh perspective in the program.
“And I think what’s really great for our youth is it gives them exposure to the various levels of plays that are out there,” Espeland says.
The cast includes about 28 performers ranging in age from 8 to 18.