Standing in one of the windows of Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community just south of downtown is a display filled with small pieces of art. Signage encourages visitors to take one or leave one, free of charge.
On a recent visit, one could find hand-decorated note cards, a small ceramic vase, a painted rock, a decorative cutting board and mini canvases – some already decorated and some blank with a note encouraging people to take one home, create something and return it.
This is the latest Free Little Art Gallery in northeast Indiana, sponsored by Garrett Museum of Art. The project is spearheaded by Angela Green, the museum’s gallery curator and coordinator.
She first saw one of the galleries, or FLAGs, in the yard of a house in Michigan about two years ago.
“I was just taking a walk, and there it was. I went, ‘Wait, this is art, it’s not books,’ ” she says. The FLAGs work much like the more common Little Free Libraries, which can be found in many local neighborhoods and provide a place for people to exchange reading material.
Green immediately knew this was a concept she wanted to bring to DeKalb County. FLAGs were installed this year outside the Garrett museum, 100 S. Randolph St., and inside 9th Street Brew Coffee House at 101 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Several people in Fort Wayne expressed interest, and the gallery at Tall Rabbit, 2001 Calhoun St., was installed Sept. 2.
A FLAG could be coming to a church in downtown Fort Wayne by the end of the year, though Green declined to give an exact location until final approval has been given for the project.
She also hopes to soon have galleries set in Waterloo and Butler.
The Free Little Art Galleries are part of a national movement, and hundreds of boxes can be found across the U.S. There are also several in Australia and Europe and one each in New Zealand and South Africa, according to FreeLittleArtGalleries.art. That is one of several websites where FLAGs can be registered and included on an interactive map.
Besides the DeKalb and local locations, the map shows FLAGs in Martinsville and Lafayette in Indiana.
Each of the three area FLAGs is a piece of art in its own right, designed and built by Hector Gonzalez of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Green sends him photos and descriptions of the installation site, and Gonzalez begins working on ideas.
The “Art House” in Garrett is designed in the Z-shaped style of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater. The Auburn FLAG is a replica of the 9th Street Brew building’s exterior.
For Tall Rabbit, Gonzalez created “The Tree of Life” with seven wood boxes that branch off from the base on pipes.
Tall Rabbit is an enterprise of Blue Jacket Inc., which provides training and opportunities for people with a barrier to employment. Green is on the committee for Blue Jacket’s annual Second Chances Art Exhibit and curated the Native American art displayed in the common areas at Tall Rabbit, which takes its name from the nickname for Chief Blue Jacket.
Green’s initial idea for the first Fort Wayne FLAG was to install it outdoors on the Blue Jacket campus, which includes space for a sculpture garden. But Executive Director Tony Hudson suggested the nearby coffee shop instead because the gallery would be easier to maintain indoors.
He says Gonzalez created a beautiful design that fits with the coffee shop’s decor and comfortable vibe.
Hudson and his wife are artists, and he has long nourished a relationship between Blue Jacket and the arts.
“It really manifests at the Tall Rabbit Cafe because we really lift up and support the spoken arts,” Hudson says. The cafe hosts songwriter events and poetry slams.
Hudson’s goal is to not only celebrate creators of every type, but also build a community around people who want to express themselves. The FLAG allows anyone to share their creativity with the community, which he calls “an amazing concept.”
Among pieces that have been left at the FLAG in Tall Rabbit is a cutting board. Hudson says it had been painted by the grandmother of the person who dropped it off.
“She didn’t want this artwork to just sit stagnant in her own attic, so she brought it in to share for someone to take home,” he says.
Art shared in a FLAG should be original, Green says, whether it was created by the person putting it in the gallery or just owned by them prior to leaving it for someone else to enjoy. Pieces should also be small enough to fit in the FLAG, generally no larger than 5-by-7-inches.
Though it is a little soon to tell how popular the FLAG at Tall Rabbit will be, Green says people have been loving the Garrett and Auburn boxes. Often items are taken quickly, such as a series of clay mushrooms that were shared at 9th Street Brew.
Pieces she has seen shared include paintings, pottery, photographs, bookmarks and sketches. Most boxes also include hooks for jewelry.
The boxes are an opportunity to share all forms of art with the community, Green says. One preschool had an activity session to create watercolors, which were shared in DeKalb.
Part of the appeal of the FLAGs for Green is to let people know they don’t have to be a professional artists to make art.
“You can do it to please yourself; you can do it because you want to share those things with other people,” she says.
Hudson praises Green for bringing the Free Little Art Gallery concept to the area and hopes other businesses, organizations and property owners will consider installing a box.
He encourages them to not getting bogged down thinking about risk, insurance or other worries.
“I would suggest (they) consider the opportunity and the benefits of allowing people to express their hearts, who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity in a traditional gallery,” Hudson says.
People interested in having a FLAG installed can contact Garrett Museum of Art at 260-704-5400.