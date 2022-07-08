Aaron Hawley is performing his last Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre production, and co-star Rachel Lopez is taking part in her first. But somehow in less than seven weeks, they’ve managed to build a chemistry that shines on the “Hairspray” rehearsal floor.
Maybe that’s not surprising for Hawley, who was Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Tony in “West Side Story” and Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” over the past three summers and now Link in “Hairspray.”
But Lopez is the revelation as Tracy Turnblad, throwing herself into every number with enthusiasm and remarkable gusto. The recent Homestead High School graduate and upcoming Anderson University freshman turns off Rachel and turns on Tracy as soon practice begins.
The company’s production will be presented six times at North Side High School between today and July 17. Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre is part of Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation.
The 70-player cast representing 26 schools throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is directed by Andrew Sherman with assistant director Alex Leavell. During a recent rehearsal at RFK Studios off Lake Avenue, the large cast sounds beautiful and smooth, full of passion and skill
“We kind of came together because we knew,” says 16-year-old Eric Eiden, who plays Seaweed. “With a lot of musicals you have months and months to get it right, but this is just a shortened bit of time so it’s get in, do it well and get out.”
But there’s still an attention to detail that might be surprising, especially considering the level of choreography that Leslie Beauchamp and Britney Lombardo are teaching with music direction by Holly Knott and Ben Wedler. And that’s before four or five costume changes required by some actors.
“It’s fun because you just kind of see the energy change from the first rehearsal until now when they’ve gotten to know each other and are more comfortable with each other,” Leavell says. “It’s fun to see those relationships grow.”
Because of the passion, it’s obvious participants are having fun playing off each other, which allows Sherman to push for a little more.
“This is what I always consider the all-stars team,” Sherman says. “We have the best of the best from every high school. Sometimes you’ll see their principals in our ensemble casts, which goes to show the level of talent we have.”
He said 130 students auditioned for “Hairspray.” While pushing their talent to the next level, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to step up during 18 musical numbers. “It’s hard work but they know that it pays off because the product that they’ll put out,” Leavell says, “and the fun that they’ll have is insurmountable to another program they could be in right now.”
In “Hairspray,” the teenage Tracy auditions for a dance part on “The Corny Collins Show,” where she becomes a star and trendsetter. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the story includes messages regarding race relations, homosexuality and gender acceptance that remain relevant 20 years after its Broadway debut. The musical was based on a 1988 movie of the same name.
“It’s addressing some really important matters that I think it was important to give the material to these students to express through this piece,” Sherman says. “The social injustice that we are still facing in 2022. …
“Since the Black Lives Matter movement, the authors of this show have really made some awesome edits to the script and there are some things they realized back when they first wrote it were a little harsh. They have since changed some of the texts and some of the lyrics.”
Compared to the original musical, the 26 actors of color have a different responsibility. Sherman held separate meetings with parents and actors to make sure everyone understood the opportunity to present those issues with a modern taste and expression.
The cast themselves work together without cliques or segregation. When the cast gathers to sit at the end of rehearsal, all ages and backgrounds mix throughout the studio, all looking up at Sherman without checking their watches or phones, absorbing his instructions quickly. They are a team.
“I love them all, and we create an environment of inclusion here,” Sherman says. “The other thing we really try to do, … is teach a sense of performance discipline. As part of the process, it’s always our goal that they leave as better trained performers, whether that is onstage or in the rehearsal hall.”