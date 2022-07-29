A movie whose director was forced into hiding shortly before its world premiere will help close the 2022 Hobnobben Film Festival in October.
Na Gyi's "What Happened to the Wolf?" is the story of two terminally ill women who meet and fall in love in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) where LGBTQ+ people face persecution.
The movie was finished shortly before the 2021 coup by military junta who accused a number of celebrities of using their status to oppose the military's actions. The director and his wife, Paing Phyo Thu, who stars in the film, went into hiding, according to a Hollywood Reporter interview with Na Gyi from September. Another actor in the film, Eaindra Kyaw Zin, was imprisoned and later released, according to an Associated Press story in March.
"Wolf" is among several Burmese films in the festival. The full list of festival selections was announced during a launch party Friday night at Cinema Center. Hobnobben will take place Oct. 13 to 16 at the art house theater downtown.
The opening night film is "It Happened One Weekend" by Indianapolis filmmaker Zac Cooper, who wrote and stars in the movie about two friends who are dumped the same weekend and begin to explore the boundaries of their relationship.
Opening Night will also include six short films with a Hoosier connection: "The Water’s Edge," "Encore," "The Brewing," "First Day Creeps," "Two Soles" and "The Colorful Mind of Jayce Dean Parker."
Hobnobben's award ceremonies will be Oct. 14, and the accompanying film is "Sweet Disaster," from director Laura Lehmus and writer Ruth Toma. The German movie focuses on a middle-aged woman who becomes pregnant and is then broken up with by the father. It includes a cameo by David Hasselhoff.
Other selections include short films "The Letter Room," starring Oscar Isaac and Alia Shawkat; "Shark," starring Rose Byrne; "POPS," starring Samantha Spiro; and "Return to Sender," a thriller from producer Jamie Lee Curtis starring Allison Tolman.
The 7th annual festival will include its largest number of film blocks in 2022. The 36 blocks include late night suspense and horror on Oct. 15, including three short films and Indiana-based feature "The Leech" about a priest whose faith is threatened at Christmas.
Other blocks include topics such as queer life, Black motherhood, grief, finding connections and short short films.
Organizers hope to have at least five panels on varying subjects during Hobnobben, including one after the screening of "What Happened to the Wolf?". Those panels and details of filmmaker workshops will be announced later, says festival co-chair Christi Hille.
The festival is returning to its home base at Cinema Center this year after two years at Embassy Theatre because of increased space for social distancing available at Embassy. Cinema Center reopened in November after 20 months.
Hobnobben is able to essentially double its hours of film to 46 this year because the art house theater has two screens.
Of the record 128 films selected, 31 have an Indiana connection, Hille says. The selections represent 25 countries and 17 languages.
Festival passes will be available at Hobnobben.org, along with the full film lineup. Single day passes are $30, except Opening Night, which is $15. A four-day pass is $60 and a VIP pass is $150. General admission tickets will be on sale at the end of August.