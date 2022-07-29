Local movie lovers can get their first taste of the 2022 Hobnobben Film Festival tonight with a launch party at Cinema Center.
The event will include the announcement of the festival line-up, trailers of some of the selections and screenings of some of the festival committee’s favorite short films from previous years.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar in Cinema Center’s Spectator Lounge before the festival lineup is announced at 7 p.m. in the main theater.
Hobnobben will take place Oct. 13 to 16.
Festival passes will go on sale at the launch party and individual tickets will be available in late August.
The festival, a major fundraiser for Cinema Center, returns to the downtown art house theater this year after taking place at Embassy Theatre in 2020 and 2021. While the Embassy allowed for greater social distancing in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, co-chair Christi Hille says organizers are incredibly excited to be back at home base for 2022.
Cinema Center boasts two screens, allowing Hobnobben’s programming to essentially double to 46 hours of film this year. Of the 128 films selected, 31 have an Indiana connection. The selections represent 25 countries and 17 languages.
This is the seventh annual Hobnobben and it will include the largest number of film blocks in its history, Hille says.
Among the 36 blocks is “All There Is to Sea,” which features films about the art of aquatic life and the tradition of fishing. Others include queer life, Black motherhood, grief, finding connections and short short films.
The latter has 16 movies that are under seven minutes.
“Each one of them packed a huge story in a way that just proves that you don’t have to have a feature-length film or a 20-minute short, to tell a really compelling story,” Hille says.
Hobnobben strives to be a place where people are represented, Hille says.
Selections include non-Western perspectives, stories of body positivity and work by non-white and women filmmakers.
“As a festival, we really tried to take into consideration certain groups that have been historically excluded from the film industry, and certain stories that you don’t really see on screen,” she says. “Our film festival invites you to really be a part of film and see yourself on the screen.”
The full lineup will be available at Hobnobben.org after the launch party.
Tonight’s screenings are “Kim’s Big Date,” “Buffalo and Trout,” “Tinderbox,” “Fuzzysurf – Killing Time” and “Have Faith.”