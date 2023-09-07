Honeywell Arts & Entertainment has launched an education program with classes, workshops and lessons in visual art, music and theater.
Arts For All will have two preview workshops this month before a full session begins in October, according to a news release from the Wabash-based organization.
The Stained Glass Workshop is from 5:30 to 8:30 Sept. 21 or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Charley Creek Gardens, 551 N. Miami St., Wabash. During the workshop, artist Katy Gray will teach students how to score, break, shape and nip pieces of glass to create a decorative item. The registration fee is $55, which includes supplies, tools and safety gear.
A Painting Workshop for floral still life will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Charley Creek. Pam Green will lead students in designing a bouquet of fresh flowers in the morning. In the afternoon, artist Danielle Winger will lead students in creating a still life painting of their bouquet. The registration fee is $120, which includes lunch and supplies.
Registration for the preview workshops is open now at HonewellArts.org/arts or by calling 260-563-1102.
Arts For All will include one- or two-day workshops, weekly classes and one-on-one lessons. The first full session runs Oct. 23 to Dec. 18. It includes:
• Theater classes on storytelling, props and acting for children
• Theater classes on improv for children and adults
• Theater workshop on zombie makeup for children
• Art classes on painting and stained glass mosaic for children
• Art workshops on stained glass and watercolor for children
• Art workshop on painting a winter landscape for adults
• Music class for ages 6 months to 5 years with a caregiver
Full details and registration will be available Sept. 20.