Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will accept entries Tuesday for its annual Photography Show.
Entries can be made from 11 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clark Gallery in the Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash. Photographers of all ages and experience are encouraged to enter, according to a news release from the organization.
The show has three categories: Altered images, color, and black and white (including sepia tones). Photographers can enter up to three pieces.
More information and an entry form is available at www.honeywellarts.org/gallery-exhibits/photography-show.
The show will be on display in the gallery from Thursday to Sept. 24.