An area artist who has created several murals in the city is among 2023 recipients of the Governor's Arts Award.
Huntington artist Bryan "Breadwig" Ballinger is a muralist, toy designer, and children's book author and illustrator. He teaches digital media arts at Huntington University.
Ballinger has done illustration work for companies such as Nintendo, Disney and Scholastic, according to a news release from the Indiana Arts Commission. He is a visiting artist for the Children's Museum of Indianapolis for the next year and has three picture books due for publication including "The Big Wig Parade" in October.
His mural work downtown includes "The Blue Birds" at 927 S. Calhoun St., "The Ruddy Turnstones" at 222 Pearl St. and "Chromabots" at 840 S. Calhoun St. overlooking the Porch Off Calhoun.
Other award recipients this year are Christy Burgess of South Bend, co-founder and director of the Robinson Shakespeare Company; D. Del Reverda-Jennings of Indianapolis, an interdisciplinary artist, journalist and author; Jim Smoak of Washington County, a banjo player and bluegrass musician; and Shaun Dingwerth and the Richmond Art Museum where Dingwerth has worked for 25 years, currently in the role of executive director.
Each of the winners will be profiled in a video and receive an award created by Terre Haute-based fiber artist Emily Bennett.
First presented in 1973, the Governor's Arts Awards are the highest honor the state gives in the arts. Previous recipients include city native fashion designer Bill Blass, former News-Sentinel publisher Helene Foellinger, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne, Lincoln National Corp., songwriter Cole Porter, Indianapolis-born author Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Evansville-born actor Avery Brooks, Marion-born cartoonist Jim Davis, and Portland-born dancer Twyla Tharp.
City native singer Addison Agen was given the Emerging Artist Award in 2018.
For a full list of former recipients and more about this year's winners, go to www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/partners/governors-arts-awards.