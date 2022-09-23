When the audition sheet warns prospective cast members “Please note that this is a very physically demanding show,” one knows something is afoot.
Andrew Sherman, director of Indiana Musical Theatre’s Production of “American Idiot,” chuckles at the memory of the auditions. He described the tryouts as “trial by fire” and says he wouldn’t have been able to get out of bed the following day had he been taking part. He explains that the opening 15 minutes of the rock musical is a huge dance number, “but it’s not your typical dance. It’s rock ’n’ roll dance.”
Based on the Green Day punk rock opera album of the same name, the show has 22 songs – 14 of which are choreographed with vibrant dance.
The IMTF production opened Thursday and runs through Oct. 1 on Arena Dinner Theatre’s stage, 719 Rockhill St. There will be no food during “American Idiot,” and the show isn’t the typical theater experience.
“We’re taking the tables out. Cash bar will be open,” says Sherman, executive artistic director of IMTF. “The cast will be dancing in the aisles. It’s an immersive experience.”
The story loosely follows the lives of three men who want to leave home, get out in the world and find themselves. It is set post-9/11, roughly 2003 to 2004. The young men tumble into societal pressures, cultural and political turmoil, peer pressures and the general angst and confusion of the time.
“It is not a squeaky clean piece of theatre,” the director says. “It is rated R.”
He adds that the play deals with “heavy subject matter like drugs, sex, violence and depression. The script is spicy.”
Adam Cesarz captured the lead role as “Johnny,” who the actor describes as extremely impressionable.
“Johnny’s trajectory is as an up-and-comer in the big city who has a lot of enthusiasm,” Cesarz says. “He gets swallowed up by the hardships of living in the city and is regurgitated out as a very flawed individual.”
The actor says that in his 20s, he experienced plenty of the same pressures from the people and influences surrounding him. “I made my own mistakes in my 20s. I try to internalize that and project it onstage,” he says.
Sherman believes every audience member will be able to relate to something in “American Idiot.”
Green Day’s 2004 concept album spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart and won a Grammy Award for best rock album in 2005. The single “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” won a Grammy for record of the year in 2006. The “American Idiot” stage production opened on Broadway in 2010 with Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong collaborating on the book and lyrics. Armstrong appeared in more than 50 of the show’s performances.
Sherman, who has seen Green Day in concert a few times, believes local audiences will enjoy going to the theatre for “American Idiot” and seeing something that is not your typical show.
There have also been a few challenges in preparing for the production.
The diminutive stage at Arena makes it a challenge for the musicians, dancers and actors to peacefully coexist. In fact, the studio where the crew rehearses next to the IMTF headquarters is larger than the stage at Arena.
“We had to tape the floor in the studio to symbolize the stage area,” Sherman says.
Cesarz is excited for the final product.
The actor, who does vocals for hair metal band “Cougar Hunter,” participated in musicals at Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio, and listened to the “American Idiot” album frequently. He started at Ohio University as a theater major, and quickly pivoted to music.
But when he heard about auditions for “American Idiot,” he thought he would give it a shot.
“I did not expect to go from being theatrically retired 14 years ago to getting the lead role. I am super stoked,” Cesarz says, laughing. He says that his cast mates have been helpful in providing dance hints, tips and advice.
He marvels at the energy in the rock opera. “Even the audience members are going to be out of breath when they watch us!”
Top photo: “American Idiot” stars, from left, Aaron Mann, Chrissy Weadick, Lee Martin, Cassie Rentfrow, Jayden Cano, Jarvis Clopton, Adam Cesarz, Braeden Plummer and Caleb Curtis.