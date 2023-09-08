It’s been described by critics as groundbreaking, transgressive – a symbol of artistic expression and rebellion. Some have even called it a cultural “touchstone.”
But aside from its numerous Tony honors, Pulitzer Prize win and the ever-so-catchy “Seasons of Love” number, what may separate “Rent” from many other modern rock musicals is its ability to captivate an audience that, well, was never looking to be captivated by theater.
“ ‘Rent’ taught me that theater could be more than just tap dancing and twirling on poles,” says Jayden Cano, who plays Mark in the upcoming Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation production of the musical. “It was the first piece of theater that made me realize there could be great stories told onstage.
“It’s the reason I went to school for acting.”
When Jonathon Larson’s “Rent” hit Broadway in 1996, it was seen as one of the first productions to not only fuse extremely sensitive and taboo issues into musical theater, but also do it in a way that could speak to a newer generation. Fast forward nearly three decades, and “Rent” is now the 10th longest-running Broadway production. And it may very well have reached cult-theater status; die-hard fans of the musical will often refer to themselves as Rent-Heads after having seen it onstage numerous times.
Andrew Sherman, executive director of the Fort Wayne-based IMTF, would probably have no problem being part of that “cult.” He said he and “Rent” Marketing Director Alex Leavell decided on the musical for their fall show not just because of their affinity for it but also because of the excitement it brings to the audience and cast alike. Sherman and Leavell are directing the production, which opens Thursday.
“This is actually the third time I’ve worked on this show,” he says. “I think a lot of us were introduced to ‘Rent’ at a young age and something about it just stuck – not just from the production side of it, but a lot of the characters are just relatable.”
Set against the backdrop of the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, “Rent” revolves around a diverse group of friends and lovers navigating challenges of life in New York City’s East Village. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, and Roger, a musician and former addict, are roommates grappling with their ambitions and personal demons. Roger is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Mimi, who is also dealing with addiction and a difficult past.
“I would say probably 90% of our cast is excited to tell the story through the lens of experiences that they’ve had,” Sherman says. “They are now getting to portray these characters and what they went through, and they can relate it to their personal life.”
Cano said he’s excited to bring Mark to life onstage because he feels the subject matter of the character’s personal struggle is just as much, if not more, relevant to today’s generation.
“Being a straight man, he brings an interesting perspective as someone very close to the LGBTQ community,” Cano says. “Someone who can use their voice and be a great ally.”
Cano is part of a cast of 23 that includes Adam Cesarz, Takorei Moore, Martel Harris, Lincoln Everetts, Emma Beauchamp-Leavell, Morgen Louise and Dave Ealy. Jacob Ziegler is heading the technical direction and design, with Curtis Shaw in charge of music.
The last time “Rent” was performed onstage in Fort Wayne was 2015; Cano was in the ensemble and IMTF was still a high school musical company. Eight years later, the theater scene in town has grown.
So has IMTF’s repertoire. Sherman noted that after the success last fall of “American Idiot,” the group’s first adult production, it made sense to bring the same edge-of-seat, in-your-face intimacy to the audience with “Rent.” Instead of opting for a larger venue, the group chose to perform at the 120-seat Arena Dinner Theatre, where there’s no stage microphones and the front row audience can be a mere 3 feet from actors at times.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel with the story,” Sherman says. “You’re just going to feel like you’re in Mark and Roger’s apartment, you’re gonna feel like you’re a part of the streets of New York and in the vendor scenes.”
Loosely based on the 1896 opera “La boheme,” “Rent” invokes raw emotion through many real-life hardships for the working class and poor people in a city. In fact, the story showcases just about every walk of life in New York.
Adding to the realness – or adultness – of the story, Sherman said his group isn’t cutting any corners with the heavy and R-rated content. That’s something that many in the diverse cast, who range in age from 18 to 45, have taken to.
“The writing and the plot will take you on an emotional roller coaster,” Cano says. “I’m really excited for everyone to get to experience it for the first time. I wish I could get that same feeling again.”