While you were busy carving jack-’o-lanterns, snacking on pumpkin spice everything and figuring out how to turn Wordle into a 2022 theme costume, area theater groups were hard at work with elves, snowmen and Scrooge.
Now that Halloween is officially a ghost of holidays past, Christmas is coming to local stages. Here is some of what is planned in the area.
‘Elf The Musical’
Based on the 2003 Will Ferrell movie “Elf,” the musical follows Buddy, who is raised as an elf but discovers he is actually human and sets off to find his true family.
The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre production directed by Doug King opens Saturday. It is rated PG. For more information, go to www.fwcivic.org/elf.
If you go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 13 and 20; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 seniors, $22 ages 23 and younger; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
‘The Christmas Express’
All For One Productions takes the audience to a train station on Christmas Eve in a town where no one is happy. The station is on the verge of closing until everything starts to change with the arrival of a special train that’s not on the schedule.
The show written by Pat Cook opens Nov. 11 and is rated G. For more information, go to www.allforonefw.org/event/christmasexpress.
If you go: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20; ArtsLab, Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.; $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 students; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
‘Annie Jr.’
Pulse Opera House in Warren is preparing for “Annie Jr.” In the musical, billionaire Oliver Warbucks asks for an orphan to spend Christmas at his mansion and gets more than he bargained for with the title character.
The production opens Nov. 18. For more information, go to www.pulseoperahouse.org.
If you go: 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and Dec. 2 and 3, and 4 p.m. Nov. 20, 27 and Dec. 4; Pulse Opera House, 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and younger; www.pulseoperahouse.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Summit City Music Theatre is presenting a version of the classic Charles Dickens tale adapted by Gavin Thomas Drew and Chapman Shields. The production will be in the Old Barn at Salomon Farm.
If you go: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11; Salomon Farm, 817 W. Dupont Road; $25; SummitCityMT.com.
‘Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge’
A different take on “A Christmas Carol,” the magic of Scrooge’s ghostly guide malfunctions and Bob Cratchit’s unhappy wife takes center stage in this comedy by Christopher Durang.
The production directed by Lindsay Hoops opens Dec. 2 at Arena Dinner Theatre. For more information, go to www.arenadinnertheatre.org/wildchristmasbinge.
If you go: Dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, and dinner at 1 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life – A New Musical’
George Bailey’s life and journey to discover how he matters are given a musical twist in this show by Keith Ferguson based on the 1946 movie. The Wells Community Theater production includes more than 40 local actors.
Directed by Joy Cash, the show opens Dec. 2.
If you go: 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, and 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4; Life Community Church Auditorium, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton; $10; 260-824-5222 or www.wellscocreativearts.com/upcoming-shows-1.
‘Frozen Jr.’
Princess Anna and Queen Elsa find the bond of sisterhood in this show based on the Broadway musical, which in turn was based on the snow-filled animated Disney movie. It includes songs from the movie and Broadway.
Directed by Christopher J. Murphy, the Fort Wayne Youtheatre production opens Dec. 9. For more information, including details for a sensory friendly performance on Dec. 15 and breakfast with Santa on Dec. 17, go to www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/frozen-jr.
If you go: 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16, and 3 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $15; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
While Youtheatre is using First Presbyterian Theater’s stage, First Pres will stage this play in the church’s sanctuary. Based on Mary Robinson’s novel of the same name, the show features the misfit cast of a Sunday school Christmas pageant learning the true meaning of the holiday.
Directed by Todd Sandman Cruz, the production opens Dec. 9. For more information, go to firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.
If you go: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; $18 general, $12 students; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
‘Christmas on Lake’
Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation will present a two-night cabaret at RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave., on Dec. 16 and 17. Ticket sales are listed as “coming soon” on the IMTF website, www.imtfinc.com.