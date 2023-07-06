An upcoming talent show is seeking participants from across the area.
Up to 24 acts will be accepted for "So You Think You've Got Talent?" which takes place at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Tickets at the door will be $5.
First place winners receive $1,000. Second place takes home $500 and third place will be awarded $250.
Potential acts must submit a video audition to talentshowkville@gmail.com by midnight July 30.
A link to the submission form and more information about the talent show is available at www.facebook.com/TalentShowIndiana.