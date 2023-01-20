“You might want to ask Kevin about ripping people’s clothes off, because his character has to do that.”
The suggestion comes from director Sue Kahn ahead of an interview with actor Kevin Knuth about the play “The Ladies Man,” which opens tonight at Arena Dinner Theatre.
Knuth laughs when he hears the question.
“Let’s just say that the whole thing, of course, is this typical farce where it’s a series of misunderstandings,” he says. “My character, Hercule Molineaux, he is a fast talker but he doesn’t think as far ahead as he talks sometimes, and so his problems just seem snowball on him.”
At various points in the play, that means he ends up with other people’s clothes in his hands, Knuth continues, and his wife is there to catch him every time.
“I honestly think this is the funniest script I’ve ever read,” says the actor with more than a dozen Arena shows under his belt.
The play, adapted by Charles Morey from Georges Feydeau’s bedroom farce, centers on Molineaux, who is impotent but hasn’t told his new, young wife. She thinks the lack of performance must be due to infidelity – a suspicion compounded by her husband’s lies about the issue and, no doubt, by her repeatedly finding him with other people’s clothes in his hands.
It’s a lighthearted piece of theater that Knuth would rate PG-13. “It’s slightly naughty without being over-the-top naughty,” he says.
There’s a lot of door-slamming, mistaken identity and people running around the stage, which is typical of a farce, Kahn says. Set at the turn of the last century, “Ladies Man” has characters such as a Prussian soldier who is difficult to understand but gets the point across with big gestures and facial expressions. It all comes together for what the director agrees is a hysterically funny show.
“We’re laughing during rehearsals,” she says. “And that’s always a good sign.”
Alyssa Lay portrays Hercule’s wife, Yvonne. “Ladies Man” also stars Shaun Davis, Bethany Spangle-Schmitt, Jenna Boese, Janet Higgins-Howard, Gloria Minnich and Joe Adams.
For more information and the dinner menu, go to ArenaDinnerTheatre.org.