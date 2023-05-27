A warm spring breeze flowed through an open storefront door Saturday afternoon as Mary Steinke browsed the art gallery nestled between the Burlington Coat Factory and Eddie Bauer stores at Fort Wayne’s Jefferson Pointe shopping center.
She and her husband were out shopping when they happened across the gallery hosted by the Fort Wayne Artists Guild. It was their first time visiting. Steinke said the pair enjoy all forms of art and enjoy seeing the work local artists have done.
“I think it’s incredible for a mid-sized city,” she said. “I think it’s really incredible how big the art community is here. It says a lot about Fort Wayne.”
Barb Yoder is president of the Artists guild, which rents gallery space at Jefferson Pointe each year from May through December. This weekend, Yoder said, the gallery featured artwork from 35 artists from around northeast Indiana. Each artist currently featured at the gallery is showcasing at least four pieces, she added. Everything featured at the gallery is original artwork.
Yoder said guild members often provide live demonstrations at the gallery, which also showcases a monthly featured artist. The gallery’s featured artist for May is Fort Wayne resident Sam Hoffman, a former photographer for The Journal Gazette.
The gallery opened earlier this month and the artwork is rotated out every six weeks, Yoder said. The space is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Artists Guild is also currently exhibiting its 43rd annual Ventures in Creativity collection at the University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts.
“We’ve always offered places where artists could exhibit their artwork around (Fort Wayne),” she said. “We’re very much a support group for artists and encourage people getting to know each other – fellowship.”
As she greeted small groups of passers-by filtering through, Yoder said she enjoys working at the gallery because it’s fun to meet people who are interested in her artwork.
“It’s really nice to see people enjoying our art and appreciating it and just being touched by it,” she said.
Roddy Dammeyer has been a member of the Fort Wayne Artists Guild for about 15 years. Being a part of a community of artists is a source of inspiration, she said.
“We have so much in common,” she said.
Dammeyer, who is a painter, said she returned to the canvas after retiring in 2003. She loves the fact that there’s a relatively permanent place for the guild to showcase member artwork.
“We do show in offices and public places, but this is really nice, because people walk by and the gallery, and we’re able to show a lot more work this way,” she said.