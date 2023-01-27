Mark Braster’s favorite piece in the “When The Stars Align” collection is a long-sleeved shirt. The colorful design features an astronaut sitting on the planet Earth holding a Grammy and a quote from music artist Pharrell Williams.

It reads, “Don’t wait for the stars to align. Reach up, rearrange them the way you want them to be. Create your own constellations.”

It’s a message that spoke to Braster, who created the capsule wardrobe collection in collaboration with the Recording Academy ahead of the Grammy Awards.

“I felt like that quote fits me as a person, as a creative – just how I approach life,” says the 29-year-old Northrop High School graduate. His Brast Studios is based in Fort Wayne.

Braster started doing design work when he graduated in 2011 and within a few years was working with bigger companies in the music industry on projects such as branding and album covers. He also works with the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival with responsibilities including marketing and merchandise design.

His work with the festival helped tip the scales in Braster’s favor for the Grammys collection, says John Loken, executive vice president of marketing for the Recording Academy.

“We partnered with SinceThe80s on sourcing the perfect designer for the capsule because of their incredible track record and authenticity in the space where youth culture and music intersect,” he says by email. “Although there were four other designers considered, Mark’s top-tier creative talent, professionalism, and his experience as lead merch designer at Rolling Loud (the largest hip-hop festival in the U.S.) is what made him stand out to us.”

SinceThe80s is an Atlanta-based record label, management and publishing company founded by Barry Johnson, who Braster has worked with. Braster says Johnson asked him if he would be interested in submitting his work to the academy. He found out in November that he had been chosen for the collaboration.

The collection went on sale Thursday at StarsAlignShop.com. There are 11 designs including tops, pants, socks, hats and jackets with retro and futuristic imagery. The capsule is “ultra-limited” with only 60 of each product available. Prices range from $18 to $130.

In addition to the online sale, there is a pop-up shop planned in Los Angeles starting Wednesday. Braster will be at the pop-up and will go to the Grammys on Feb. 5.

Proceeds from the collection benefit MusiCares, the academy’s charity providing health and human services for music professionals. It’s a cause that Braster is proud to support.

“Growing up I was in band; I played the saxophone,” he says. “So that was one of the main reasons I got into working in the music industry, because I love music.”

When he read the proposal for the collection, he saw it was not only a great opportunity for him but also musicians.

“I know a lot of talented musicians who might not have the funds to buy equipment they need or whatever it might be,” Braster says.

The capsule collaboration was born out of the academy’s efforts to interact with creatives across the entire music community, says Loken of the academy. The organization wanted to create a chance to spotlight the visual design aspect of the industry.

Braster is grateful for the opportunity as his career continues to grow. “It’s one of those things where I still can’t believe it,” he says.

In the fall, Braster’s company designed pieces for a collaboration with the Los Angeles Lakers, music label TDE, sports news website Bleacher Report and team apparel maker Mitchell & Ness. He has also worked with music talent such as SZA, Jack Harlow, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Young Thug.

Braster says he is in talks with a couple of companies for a role as senior designer and in the meantime is working on his own apparel brand, Reason for Existence. Of course he wants to “make cool stuff,” but he also hopes to use the brand to inspire.

“Throughout life I’ve seen so many people that have these talents and not realize they have talent,” he says. “Some people don’t get to live out their dreams. At the end of the day we all have a purpose in life. I just want to raise more awareness on that.”