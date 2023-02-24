The dead are speaking through playwright David Rousculp – again.
The local writer behind “My Dead Clown,” in which a funeral director accidentally brings a clown back to life, is back with “The Sexton,” opening Thursday in Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Studio Theatre.
In his latest work, Rousculp shifts the action to a graveyard. Wally, the caretaker of a cemetery, can see and speak with ghosts. Among those in the Pioneer Cemetery are Amy, who believes she is Elvis; J.B., a Vietnam veteran; Charles, who died of AIDS; Ruby, who is focused on earthly possessions; and Bishop, a father who could not forgive his daughter for her drug addiction.
They don’t understand why they are trapped there, but Wally gradually learns their stories and helps them understand what might be keeping them earthbound.
“The stories they share are deep, and many folks in the crowd will probably be able to relate or know someone with the same challenges,” Rousculp says.
Though the show is definitely a comedy, Rousculp wanted to get the audience thinking about deeper subjects. He was inspired by a Bible verse, John 12:25, which says “He who loves his life will lose it, and he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life.”
Rousculp, funeral director at Harper’s Community Funeral Home in New Haven, interprets that passage to mean that if a person loves their life, they will move on after death; if they don’t love their life, they will be stuck here until they figure out what is holding them back.
“So you should start thinking about that: ‘What could be holding me back if I would die?’ ” he says.
“The Sexton” is directed by Thom Hofrichter of Playground 630, a company-in-residence at PFW’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. The play runs through March 12.
Chuck Fenwick stars as the title cemetery worker. Other performers are Mitch Harper, Chevas Hefflinger, Sarah Hodgin, Nancy Kartholl, Scott McMeen, Rodney Pasko, Robyn Pasko and Cortney White.
Rousculp answered the following questions by phone. The conversation has been edited.
JG: So, you’ve written another comedy!
Rousculp: Right. I wrote it right when the COVID-19 shutdown happened in March 2020. I decided it was time to write something new, and I had some notes laying around about “How can I do a play on a smaller stage?” This came to me, the idea of these ghosts trapped at a cemetery. They would all be sitting at their graves while the sexton can see them and hear them and actually talk to them.
Meanwhile there’s a lady who runs the cemetery for the county and has decided to try to sell it to a big-box company and have the bodies exhumed and sent to another cemetery. It’s up to the ghosts and the sexton to team up to save the cemetery.
JG: So the entire play takes place at the graves?
Rousculp: It’s basically a cemetery and there’s an office, but that’s the gist of the set. A lot of theaters are trying to find ways of doing shows where it’s not a big-deal set and a big budget, and it’s more about content. I found that when I sent “Sexton” to competitions, it did pretty well because it didn’t require much other than five chairs for actors to sit in and a small desk area off to the side.
I think theaters are looking for more of that sometimes when their budgets are low and they want to put on a good show.
JG: You previously worked with Hofrichter when he was at First Presbyterian Theatre. How did it come together to do “The Sexton” with him?
Rousculp: He was there for “My Dead Clown” and was really the guy that said, “You need to do this and you need to do it at our theater.” So when I wrote “The Sexton,” he was the first person I sent it to. He said, “This has got legs, let’s do a Zoom reading.” About six months after it was written, he got a cast on a Zoom call and they read through it.
We’ve been working together on it. It was probably a 2-hour, 15-minute script and he was wonderful in helping me edit it and cut it down to just an hour and a half.
JG: What kind of humor do you call this?
Rousculp: Definitely dark humor. There’s a lot of heavy subjects, and that’s what I tend to write. Even in “My Dead Clown” there’s always these inner, deep messages looking into one’s own soul.
I don’t necessarily want the audience to sit there and go, “I feel like I just watched a movie about cancer for three hours.” I want to be able to have fun, have comedy going on – but at the same time, I’m throwing in these bones that have meat on them to make people think, “Oh, that’s interesting. I can relate.”
JG: So you wrote this in early 2020, had the Zoom reading, sent it for some contests where it had success and now you’re seeing it come to life onstage for the first time. What is it like watching that all come together?
Rousculp: It is a dream come true. I went to one of the rehearsals and I had tears in my eyes. I was just watching them, and these people, they take what you write and they take it further and they breathe life into it.
There’s this serious scene where a gunny sergeant talks about Vietnam, and oh my gosh, Scott McMeen just took it to a whole other level.
And so you’re sitting there going, “I wrote these words. This was in my head. I put it on paper. And now it’s happening in front of me.” It is the most incredible experience.