The city’s Public Arts Commission will honor more local civil rights, social justice and immigration stories with two more Faces of the Fort murals, expected to be installed in August.
One will be downtown, while another is planned for northwest in the city, commission member Réna Bradley says. Local artists – one man and one woman – have been chosen, and full details of the projects including the subjects and locations of the murals will be announced at a later date. Keep an eye on FacesOfTheFort.com for updates from the committee, which operates through the Public Arts Commission.
For now, Bradley hints that both of the murals’ subjects have backgrounds as educators of sorts, active in community organizing and enrichment. One has a background in journalism and has contributed to youth initiatives and the other has a focus on sports – basketball in particular – using teams to teach the principles of character and show the power of relationships.
Mural subjects are selected by Faces of the Fort committee members from suggestions that were made by the public. The committee wants to honor the people the community wants to honor, Bradley says.
“I just think it’s beautiful that we as a city are using the arts to celebrate,” she says. “To elevate the stories and the accomplishments of our local residents.”
Often people are celebrated after their deaths, but these projects are an amazing opportunity to “give people their flowers while they’re still here,” she adds.
Faces of the Fort murals last summer marked the community efforts of Glynn Hines and Genevieve Meyer (1514 St. Joseph Blvd.), Irene Paxia and William E. Warfield (4307 S. Anthony Blvd.) and Raquel Kline and Thomas Smith (1818 Bluffton Road).
Other projects in Fort Wayne this summer will include 33 new storm drain murals as part of the Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART project, a partnership between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities to raise awareness about protecting waterways. Artist applications were sought this spring for 13 sites downtown and 20 in neighborhoods.
Installation of Susan Zoccola’s sculpture “5 Point Spin” is expected in August or September at the Five Points intersection at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard. The sculptural tree will stand 24 feet tall with a span of 21 feet, according to senior planner Russell Garriott with Fort Wayne Community Development.
While you’re taking advantage of long, warm days don’t miss projects that were completed this spring, such as the mural at 150 S. Main St. in Roanoke and the Windows on Wells project in the Bloomingdale neighborhood on the Wells Street corridor north of downtown where several artists created temporary murals in business windows, such as at Hyde Brothers Booksellers, 1428 Wells St.
Fort Wayne Open Walls continues to make room available for artists on spaces such as 2500 Central Drive and the Poplar Village Gardens Open Arts Wall at Walnut and Miner streets. Check out @fortwayneopenwalls on Instagram for details and updates.
Wabash
Artist Julie Dickey, a recent transplant to Wabash from California, is creating a large artistic chair that will be installed downtown in September on Market Street at the entrance to Founders Square.
Wabash is celebrating the designation of a Cultural District by the Indiana Arts Commission last year. The Wabash Cultural District spans the Wabash River to Hill Street and Honeywell Center to Paradise Spring. The District is overseen by Downtown Wabash Inc. and a committee of community representatives.
Dickey, who originally built the chair’s structure about five years ago, is creating a stained glass mosaic surface design.
“The design will reflect things important to Wabash and the State of Indiana – agricultural crops, wide open blue skies, the Wabash River, wildflowers, our beautiful historic buildings and community,” she says by email.
Standing about 5 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 30 inches deep, the chair in the shape of a throne is meant to be used, Dickey says. The piece does not have a title because the artist likes the viewer to relate to her work in their own ways.
“The theme is a celebration of this beautiful state and the new cultural designation for Wabash,” the artist says. “I like to believe that long time citizens of this beautiful city and state will appreciate it with as much excitement and enthusiasm that I do as a transplant from California.”
Decatur
The 11th annual Decatur Sculpture Tour kicks off today with installations, a plein ar paint out, opportunities to meet the artists and an evening of food and music with the sculpture unveilings beginning at 6 p.m. The 2022 tour features 31 new sculptures; 20 are outdoors and 11 are indoor exhibits.
This year’s tour includes work from 26 local, national and international artists. The sculptures will be on display for 10 months.
For more information, including a schedule of today’s events, go to DecaturSculptureTour.com.
Angola
Sculptures Angola, a project to bring art installations to the city’s downtown square, last week unveiled four pieces for the annual exhibit.
Works for 2022 include two by Maureen Gray, and one each by Gregory Summers and Gregory Mendez. The sculptures will be on display for a year.
Auburn
The theme for the annual Summer Art Exhibit from Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street is “Is This Seat Taken?”
The annual exhibit gives area artists the chance to create work on a rotating series of objects. This year, it will feature 20 wooden benches installed in the downtown Auburn business district around the DeKalb County Courthouse through September.
More information will be available at www.daba4auburn.org.
North Manchester
The Center for History in North Manchester hopes to have another interactive mural finished in the alley adjacent to the museum in time for an Oct.13 event.
Currently in the alley is a pair of butterfly wings that visitors can stand in front of, taking the place of the butterfly’s body. The “Mariposas” mural was designed by Madelyn Hanson while she was a student at Peru High School and was painted by retired teachers.
Director Laura Rager says the history museum is encouraging other building owners in the alley add interactive murals to their own walls.