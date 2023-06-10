Public art projects will be popping up across the area this summer, from murals in downtown Fort Wayne to sculpture displays and other installations in surrounding counties. Here are details of some of them.
Faces of the Fort plans project at Edsall House
The fifth and final Faces of the Fort mural will be installed at senior apartment community Edsall House, 310 W. Berry St., this summer.
The mural will be created on removable panels by artist Lyndy Bazile, according to minutes from the Public Art Commission’s March meeting that are posted on the city’s website.
In the commission’s May meeting, which was attended by The Journal Gazette, member Réna Bradley reported the panels have been delivered to Bazile and the goal is to have a dedication the week of July 17.
In emails after the May meeting, Bradley declined to provide details on who would be featured in the mural.
Mural subjects are selected by Faces of the Fort committee members from suggestions that were made by the public. The Faces of the Fort project has honored civil rights, social justice and immigration stories in projects across the city.
Artist Michael Johnson created a mural last summer at 520 W. Jefferson Blvd. Previous projects were at 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., 4335 S. Anthony Blvd. and 1818 Bluffton Road.
Large mural pays tribute to Wabash River
Artist Erica Tyson will create a 16-by-600-foot mural on a retaining wall of the Wabash Sewage Plant across from the city’s RV Park at the Wabash River. The area is a gateway connector between trailheads.
“It’s interesting to take a municipality space that is highly visible and then turn it into art, visual improvement for that area,” says Christine Flohr, executive director of Visit Wabash County, which is organizing the project.
The mural is a tribute to the Wabash River, she says, and includes a large crane in honor of the birds that land along the waterways. It is projected to be complete in August.
A section of Wabash recently was named a cultural district in the state and the city is looking to expand its River Trail. Visit Wabash County hopes the mural project serves as another point of interest in the city and county and helps improve quality of life.
“First and foremost, we know the impacts of public art and what they can do for communities,” Flohr says. It creates a sense of connection and preserving cultural heritage of an area. But also this art will give something else for people to take pictures of and remember after they visit Wabash County.
“So we know that that is going to enhance the relationship we have with those visitors that are using our RV park,” she says, describing the mural as a “signature piece” for the area.
Sculptures out in Decatur, Angola
The 12th annual Decatur Sculpture Tour features work from more than 20 artists. The year-long exhibit throughout Decatur began Friday.
More information about this year’s tour, including a map, will be available at DecaturSculptureTour.com.
New pieces also were unveiled last week in the Sculptures Angola project, which brings yearlong installations to that city’s downtown square.
This year’s works are “Welcome” by Greg Summers, “Sunflower” by Impact Institute, “Daphne” by Greg Mendez and “Infinity” by Maureen Gray.
Artists get creative with garden boxes in Auburn
“Elevate Summer” is the theme for this year’s Summer Art Exhibit from Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street.
The exhibit features 20 wooden garden boxes created by Craig Presley, owner of 4 Quarter Wood Products. They were given to local artists to decorate or redesign. It was up to artists if the boxes stayed garden boxes or became something else entirely.
“Some of them are quite elaborate this year, and I’m excited every year to see what they come up with,” says Mike Littlejohn, president of the business association.
The art projects will go on display Monday around the downtown Auburn business district and remain out until the week after Labor Day. They will be auctioned off Sept. 13, with part of the money raised going into the fund for next year’s exhibit. Past exhibits have included picket fences, benches wine barrels and wheelbarrows.
Grants get work underway in area counties
The Indiana Destination Development Corporation awarded IN Indiana Public Art Activation grants to several area groups this spring.
The Kosciusko County Convention & Visitors Bureau will use a grant it received for a mural at the Visitor Center, 111 Capital Drive, Warsaw. The piece by Erica Deuel will fill an entire wall inside the center. Deuel previously created the “Imagine Warsaw” mural at 703 E. Winona Ave. in Warsaw.
The organization is hopeful the new piece will be something visitors make a point to visit. As such, officials wanted the mural to be representative of the county, which has more than 100 lakes. The mural will be a lake sunset scene with chairs in front for people to pose on.
“We want it to be an iconic mural for our county that people take pictures in front of,” marketing and communications manager Laura Rothhaar says. The mural will include the phrase “Clearly Kosciusko.” The bureau will rebrand as Clearly Kosciusko in spring of 2024.
Deuel is expected to begin work next week. No completion date is set, but the grant requires work to be finished by October.
The Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association, the Shipshewana Trading Place, and the LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau were also given grants. Their plans include two murals. The Experience Wall at the Shipshewana Flea Market was created by Amy Psinas, according to a news release from the LaGrange bureau, which also received an IN Indiana Placemaking Grant.
The Historic Warren Main Street organization in Huntington County and the Downtown Angola Coalition were also awarded art activation grants, according to Inside Indiana Business.
In downtown Warren, artist Nancy Wagner is creating a mural on the back of an old bank building. It was unclear if that project is connected to the grant, and there was no response to a message seeking details by deadline for this story.
Art This Way plans mural, maintenance downtown
Art This Way, which has spearheaded a number of mural and installation projects in downtown Fort Wayne alleys, is taking a step back from programming this year to address funding and maintenance, director Alexandra Hall says.
“The 77 Steps sculpture was damaged by wind, and we saw that damage fixed this spring,” Hall says. “That piece will continue to need some work and investment as long as it is on display.”
The light sculpture is in the 100 block of West Berry Street. Hall reported during a Public Arts Commission meeting last month that the repair work came in at less than $10,000 and she is working with a local company on a maintenance plan for the piece.
Art this Way is partnering with Friends of the Rivers for its Clean Drains Fort Wayne sidewalk paintings and a wall mural near Promenade Park that will be created by Hall.
She tells The Journal Gazette that one other Art This Way mural is planned this year, but details will not be released until later this month at the earliest.
The organization’s annual fundraiser will change format this year. The “Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash” will take advantage of the alleyways in downtown Fort Wayne with live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are $10 at square.link/u/QjiZKJDh.
Art Crawl previously took place throughout downtown Fort Wayne with food and drinks inside businesses along with live music and art. The changes this year reduce the footprint and cost of the event, Hall says.
Don’t miss projects that have sprung this spring
While there are plenty of projects ahead, several installations have already taken place this spring such as the ”Pillars of Hope and Justice” monument to Martin Luther King Jr.’s June 5, 1963, speech in the city. The lighted sculpture project was dedicated at the corner of Ewing and Main streets this week.
A smaller set of wings suitable for pets and children have been added to the main “On Wings Of Hope” sculpture in the Porch Off Calhoun. The piece installed this winter on the façade of 814 Calhoun Street is inspired by Ukrainian folk elements and is designed so people can pose for pictures to show support for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.
Two monuments recognizing the Fort Wayne Daisies have been dedicated at Memorial Park, which was the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team’s home field from 1946 to 1954. The park is at 2301 Maumee Ave.
Artist Suzi Rhee has been working with area artists with disabilities on the ”Inclusion Mural” at Fletcher Van Gilder, 436 E. Wayne St.
The project was organized by Audiences Unlimited Inc. and funded by the AWS Foundation.