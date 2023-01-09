American Federation of Musicians Local 58 has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board’s Indianapolis office against Fort Wayne Philharmonic management.
The filing, made Saturday on behalf of striking Philharmonic musicians, alleges management unlawfully coerced individual employees by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike.”
Campbell MacDonald, the local’s spokesman and orchestra’s principal clarinet player, distributed a news release Sunday detailing the action.
On Jan. 5, management sent an email to teachers employed in the Philharmonic’s Club O teaching program held at Fort Wayne Community Schools, the release said. The email asked teachers, who are covered under the terms of the contract between the Philharmonic and musicians, to respond with their intent to return to work despite the unresolved musicians’ strike, which began Dec. 8.
“Although the letter promised teachers they would not be penalized for honoring the strike, the NLRB views such questioning as unlawful because it tends to chill employees’ exercise of rights protected by federal law,” the release said.
MacDonald said in a statement:
“We are outraged that Philharmonic management would coerce our colleagues to cross our picket line. To do so amidst their threats of concert cancellations and the imposition of an artificial negotiation deadline aligns squarely with the Philharmonic’s inability to grasp the concept of fair bargaining.”
Saturday’s unfair labor practice filing also alleges that Philharmonic management “failed to bargain in good faith by placing conditions on its willingness to bargain with the union.”
It’s unclear what penalty might be levied against Philharmonic management if it is found to be at fault – or how long an investigation might take.
The next scheduled talks between the Philharmonic and union leaders are on Tuesday.