The Indiana Arts Commission is accepting nominations and applications for Indiana Poet Laureate to serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1.
The poet laureate's role is "to connect Hoosiers with poetry and spread the joy of the art form to all parts of the state," the commission says.
To be eligible, a nominee should be an established poet with experience in education program development and must be a current Indiana resident age 18 or older. They must remain a resident during the term.
The laureate receives a $5,000 stipend each year.
“The State Poet Laureate Program is important to Indiana because it brings a face, a personality and a voice to the art of poetry that can then be shared and brought to all corners of the state for enjoyment, inspiration and education,” current poet laureate Matthew Graham says in a news release.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Poets must complete a full application by 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
To see the full guidelines and to nominate or apply, go to www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/partners/indiana-poet-laureate.