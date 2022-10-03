Music and art installations are among projects seeking funding through Amplify Art this month.
Amplify Art is a crowdfunding platform through Arts United where artists and organizations in northeast Indiana raise money from the public. PNC Bank matches money raised dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000 for each project.
The current cycle ends Oct. 28. Donations can be made at https://artsunited.org/ways-to-give/amplify. More information about each project is also available at the website.
Projects announced Monday are:
"Happiness is Sharing" music video by Jeff Myers – The Fort Wayne native performer wrote the original song "Happiness is Sharing," inspired by the students of Life Adult Day Academy. Myers plans to create a music video, which he will give to LADA to use in fundraising and marketing efforts. Goal: $5,000.
Indelible: A Midwest Mural Showcase by Fort Wayne Open Walls – The two-day mural festival showcases and celebrates local and visiting artists with live painting and collaborative mural projects at several FWOW locations. It includes music, food, vendors and other activities. Goal: $5,000.
Compost Your Internet by Kurt Roembke – A solar science lab will turn data collected from compost piles into an interactive music experience accessible online. All aspects of the project, including the web server, are solar-powered. Goal: $3,000.
The Fusion Band: A Collaborative Instrumental Ensemble by Purdue University Fort Wayne – Music education students led by director John Okley Egger will create an instrumental program for Fort Wayne Community Schools middle school students. The FWCS students will be instructed after school for 12 weeks then present a concert. Goal: $5,000.
The Many Faces of the World art installation by Janelle Slone – The owner of Relic Emporium community art studio in Angola will partner with Carnegie Public Library in Steuben County to host relief sculpture classes for children. The final projects will be a permanent display. Goal: $3,000