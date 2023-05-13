With a mission to entertain, inform and inspire, PBS Fort Wayne has been wanting to work with Fort Wayne Ballet for some time. Todd Grimes is excited everything has come together for “Dancer’s Legacy: An Evening of Stierle.”
“The arts has always been kind of a cornerstone of PBS programming,” the station’s chief operating officer says. “So we’ve tried to delve into as much local arts as we can.”
That includes broadcasting the annual holiday concert at Purdue University Fort Wayne, performances with Fort Wayne Philharmonic and its youth orchestra and special programming during the local residency of the traveling “Violins of Hope” Holocaust memorial project in 2019, of which the Ballet was a participant.
Rights for music and materials can often be cost-prohibitive for the local public broadcasting station, but the Auer Foundation provided PBS Fort Wayne $55,000 for programming centered on the performances of Stierle’s work. That pays for broadcast rights and crew fees.
A crew of nine using six cameras will record the Ballet’s dress rehearsal and two performances at Arts United Center next week. Five camera people will be in the theater while Grimes directs from the station’s remote truck with a technical director, audio professional and engineer.
Fort Wayne Ballet Artistic Director Karen Gibbons-Brown says filming hasn’t changed the choreography or costumes for “Concerto con Brio,” “Lacrymosa” and “Empyrean Dances,” the three works featured in “Dancer’s Legacy.”
Though Fort Wayne Ballet has never collaborated with PBS Fort Wayne in this capacity, Gibbons-Brown did previously work with cameras in her career as a dancer. She knows it can be a little more tedious than a regular performance.
The “Dancer’s Legacy” performances were delayed by the pandemic. But now that it is back on track, all the parties have been working together to make the best project possible.
PBS has been meeting with the Ballet and Arts United staff since September to figure out camera angles and positions, as well as details such as where they can run 300-foot cables for each camera.
“This particular venue that was designed by Louis Kahn is visually stunning, but leads to some challenges for doing things like we’re trying to do,” Grimes says. “So we’ve gone over a few times to try to figure out the best way to mix what we would want and need with what the audience would want and need.”
The other trick, Gibbons-Brown points out, is that there will be a live audience. One never knows exactly what to expect from that.
After recording the performances, Grimes and his crew will begin working on editing the footage along with an interview they conducted with Stierle’s sister, Rose Worton, and archival footage and interviews of Stierle.
The goal is to cut it into a runtime of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 46 seconds so it fits the PBS footprint for a 90-minute broadcast after figuring in an additional few minutes for station IDs, funding acknowledgments and promotion of upcoming programs.
Grimes is working toward a September airdate on PBS Fort Wayne and has bought additional rights to make the program available for broadcast on all eight PBS television stations in Indiana for one year. The Indiana Public Broadcasting System also includes 20 radio stations.
Grimes, who admits he’s “not a ballet person,” says it has been interesting getting to know more about dance and Stierle during the process of preparing to film.
“If you’re outside that community, he’s not necessarily a household name,” Grimes says. “But his stuff is amazing, and his career is amazing.”