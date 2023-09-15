PBS Fort Wayne has set the broadcast date for a program recorded with Fort Wayne Ballet in the spring.
“Fort Wayne Ballet, Dancer’s Legacy: Edward Stierle” will air at 9 p.m. Sept. 22 on the local public broadcast station.
The 90-minute “Dancer’s Legacy” program was recorded during performances of “Dancer’s Legacy: An Evening of Stierle” on May 19 and 20 at Arts United Center. A team from PBS Fort Wayne led by chief operating officer Todd Grimes used six cameras to record the performances and an earlier dress rehearsal.
Tonight’s “PrimeTime” will include a preview of the program with host Bruce Haines talking with Karen Gibbons-Brown, artistic director of the Ballet. “PrimeTime” airs at 7:30 p.m.
“Dancer’s Legacy” includes three ballets by the late dancer and choreographer Edward “Eddie” Stierle: “Concerto con Brio,” “Lacrymosa” and “Empyrean Dances.” The program will also feature an interview the local station conducted with Stierle’s sister Rose Worton, as well as archival footage and interviews of Stierle.
Worton and some of Stierle’s former colleagues were present in the audience on opening night of “Dancer’s Legacy” in the spring. They could be overheard before the performance and during intermissions recalling stories about Stierle and his work.
The three pieces in “Dancer’s Legacy” were choreographed within a few years while Stierle was a principal dancer with the prestigious Joffrey Ballet from 1986 to 1991. It was during that period Stierle learned he was HIV-positive, but he continued his work creating “Empyrean Dances,” which debuted just days before his death at age 23 in 1991.
“To try to keep these pieces alive was really important to me,” Fort Wayne Ballet Artistic Director Karen Gibbons-Brown told The Journal Gazette in the spring, explaining that though works can be captured on video, sometimes the original intent can be lost over time.
“So I’m grateful the family has allowed us to do this.”
While preparing to record the Stierle ballets, Grimes secured rights to make the final program available for broadcast on all eight PBS stations in Indiana for one year.
It will be offered to the other stations after the Sept. 22 premiere, Grimes says. Each station then will decide if they want to run it.
PBS Fort Wayne will air the program at least twice more. It will encore at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 on Channel 39.4 and on the station’s main channel at 9 p.m. Dec. 15.